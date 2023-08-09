‘General Strike’ comic book emerges to help striking writers, actors

There’s a new superhero in town and his name is General Strike. As the WGA strike reaches the 100 day mark with SAG-AFTRA’s strike on its heels, the comic book world is stepping in to help those actors and writers who haven’t worked in months.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Indie comic book publisher Black Mask Studios is putting out an anthology written by members of the WGA, and it’s matching the writer’s fees with donations to the Entertainment Community Fund, an organization to financially help strikers during the pinch.

The anthology will be called General Strike: Calexit and Other Tales of Fighting the Good Fight, and it will tackle themes like fighting financial inequality and injustice. The character General Strike will act as the thread that ties all of the stories together.

The book is getting ready to launch, and there’s a Kickstarter page where you can be notified of updates and donate. Writers include Judalina Neira, who’s worked on The Flash and The Boys and Rodney Barnes, who’s written on Winning Time and The Boondocks.

Also included on the impressive list is Brian Michael Bendis, who has the distinction of creating Miles Morales. That’s a lot of talent.

Matteo Pizzolo, who runs Black Mask Studios, said he’s well aware of the troubles a strike poses to a writer.

“I’m a WGA member and my wife is in SAG, so we know firsthand the cost of this strike. It’s impacting so many people–writers and actors and their families for sure, but also everyone who works in the community and culture. Hopefully we can use our comics platform to help members of the creative community cover costs during this crisis while also telling badass and inspiring stories about Truth, Justice, and Collective Action.”

General Strike: Calexit and Other Tales of Fighting the Good Fight is set for release on Aug. 15.