Happy birthday, Peter Parker! Here’s how fans are celebrating

Fans are celebrating the birthday of their favorite web-slinger, Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man.

Not only does Wednesday, August 10 mark the birthday of Tom Holland’s iteration of the character, as we initially found out by glimpsing his passport in the promotional material for 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, but it also marks the 60th anniversary of the comic book character as well.

“Happy Birthday Peter Parker!” one fan account wrote, echoing thousands of others.

While Spider-Man, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, first debuted in comics as early as June 1962, his canon comic book debut date is considered to be Aug. 10, 1962 in Marvel’s Amazing Fantasy #15, as Associated Press pointed out.

One fan wished the web-slinger “at least one night full of sleep” in the year to come.

Another clear Tom Holland fanatic called the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the character the “light of my life.”

While sharing one of the eye-watering clips from Spider-Man: No Way Home, one fan wrote, “love you in all universes” (via Google Translate).

Despite the plot of No Way Home involving the world forgetting who Peter Parker is thanks to a universe-preserving spell cast by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, it was one fan’s assessment that Peter will “always be famous.”

Other fans seemed pleasantly surprised to find out Peter’s birthday was upon us and appropriately wished him many happy returns.

PETER PARKER HAS A BIRTHDAY?

Another fan called Peter “my best friend.”

With Spider-Man: No Way Home being one of the top Marvel films in Phase Four so far, we can’t wait to see the character’s future unfold in movies and comics alike.