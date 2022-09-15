How many versions of the Hulk are there?

Believe it or not, there’s an Incredible Hulkiverse full of many incarnations of the radioactive monster. There are Hulks that are green, grey, red, blue, young, old, living, undead, good, evil, male, female, and even crossed with other superheroes. Here’s how many Hulks exist in Marvel Comics and other mediums.

Comic book Hulks

Image via Marvel Comics

In 1962, the Hulk debuted in Marvel Comics colored differently than we’d come to know. The very first Hulk was grey, but don’t confuse original gray Hulk (which was an artistic misjudgment that was retconned to green in future issues) for Grey Hulk, an official alternate version also known as Joe Fixit. Grey Hulk (Joe Fixit) is a smaller, gray-skinned, suit-wearing, corrupt Hulk that worked as a Las Vegas enforcer.

Image via Marvel Comics

Aside from Regular Hulk and Grey Hulk (Joe Fixit), Hulk Wiki lists a few dozen comic book incarnations. These include Savage Hulk, Mindless Hulk, Devil Hulk, Immortal Hulk, Merged/Professor Hulk, Maestro Hulk, Guilt Hulk, Green Scar Hulk, World Breaker Hulk, Doc Green Hulk, Kluh/Sad Hulk, Hammer Hulk, Zombie Hulk, Titan, Horseman of War Hulk, Gladiator Hulk, Nerd/Vampire Hulk, Infernal Hulk, Blue Hulk, Cosmic Hulk, Old Man Hulk, Red Hulk, Totally Awesome Hulk, 2099 Hulk, Greenskyn Smashtroll Hulk, Aboriginal Hulk, Compound Hulk, Venom Hulk, Hulkpool, Spider-Hulk, Thor Hulk, and the Hulkverine.

Image via Marvel Comics

TV Hulks

Image via CBS

The big superhero filled the small screen for the first time in 1966’s The Marvel Super Heroes, where he was voiced by Max Ferguson. He first appeared in live-action in The Incredible Hulk, which ran from 1978 to 1982 and starred Lou Ferrigno as Hulk and Bill Bixby as his alter-ego David Banner (it’s Bruce Banner in the comics and virtually all other media). Ferrigno Hulk appeared in several TV movies and the UPN animated series, The Incredible Hulk.

While Ferrigno Hulk pretty much monopolized live-action television, animation is a Hulk free-for-all. Among the numerous cartoon Hulks are Bob Holt’s Hulk from 1982-83’s The Incredible Hulk; Peter Cullen’s Hulk from Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends; Ron Perlman’s Hulk from The Marvel Action Hour; Mark Gibbon’s Hulk from Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes and Iron Man: Armored Adventures; Travis Willingham’s Hulk from The Super Hero Squad Show; Michael Dobson’s Hulk from Ultimate Hulk vs. Wolverine; Kenichirō Matsuda/Kyle Hebert’s Hulk from Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers; and Armen Taylor’s Hulk from Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

Movie Hulks

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney

The first Hulk to smash through the big screen was the CG depiction in 2003’s pre-MCU Hulk. He made his MCU debut voiced by Lou Ferrigno with his alter-ego played by Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk. Ferrigno and Norton were replaced by Mark Ruffalo for later MCU films and series. Ruffalo made the MCU version his own, therefore it’s necessary to separate his version from the franchise’s other Hulk.

A little-known actor named Fred Tatasciore is the Mark Ruffalo of animated Hulk movies. He’s voiced the big guy in Ultimate Avengers: The Movie, Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow, Hulk Vs., Lego Marvel Super Heroes – Black Panther: Trouble in Wakanda, Iron Man and Captain America: Heroes United, and several other flicks, plus several series. Rick D. Wasserman replaced Tatasciore for 2010’s Planet Hulk.

Other Hulks

Image via Disney Plus

The most famous Hulk that isn’t officially an incarnation but is the green meanie’s similarly-powered cousin is She-Hulk, who debuted in Marvel Comics in 1980 and now has her own Disney Plus series. Another quasi-iteration is Skaar, the son of Hulk and alien Caiera depicted in comic books, TV shows, and video games.

Due to the subjectivity of what constitutes a “version,” the number of Hulks is uncountable. However, we’ve cataloged 51 incarnations: 34 from the comics, 10 from TV, five from film, and two Hulk relatives from multiple mediums.