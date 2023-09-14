‘I don’t really feel they have stood by their original principles’: The DC icon who despises DC will no longer take a cent from the company

He might be one of the greatest and most acclaimed comic book creators of all-time, but if there’s one thing Alan Moore hates above almost all others, it’s the live-action adaptations of his work.

It’s not as if he doesn’t have a point, when the majority of his works to have been brought to be big screen have only lived to disappoint. Johnny Depp’s From Hell was undercooked to say the least, while The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen ended up killing the careers of both director Stephen Norrington and star Sean Connery.

via Warner Bros.

We haven’t even mentioned the DC triumvirate of cult favorite V for Vendetta, Zack Snyder’s slavishly faithful Watchmen, or the animated take on Batman: The Killing Joke, never mind his contributions to the printed page that have so far managed to avoid becoming the subjects of features films or TV shows.

In a typically no-holds-barred interview with The Telegraph, Moore revealed that he’s now distanced himself so far from DC that he no longer takes a penny from the company in royalties, instead issuing a demand for any money due his way to be rerouted to a more charitable cause.

“I no longer wish it to even be shared with them. I don’t really feel, with the recent films, that they have stood by what I assumed were their original principles. So I asked for DC Comics to send all of the money from any future TV series or films to Black Lives Matter.”

It’s not often somebody disavows so much of their own legendary back catalogue, but it’s not as if Moore doesn’t have a reputation for constantly walking his own path.