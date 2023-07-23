DC reveals the remake of a Zack Snyder comic book movie, and James Gunn naturally gets trashed for rewriting history

Despite what a very vocal minority of internet users would try and have you believe, the glory years of the comic book adaptation did not begin and end with Zack Snyder‘s contributions to DC, even if there’s an alarming number of people out there struggling to reconcile with the fact the filmmaker is plenty content crafting original blockbusters for Netflix.

In a medium that’s existed since long before the superhero movie boom, and will continue to endure long after the bubble bursts, there’s no law on which titles can be discontinued, resurrected, rebooted, remade, or reinterpreted. That being said, the news coming out of Comic-Con that an animated feature-length take on Watchmen is releasing next year went down about as well as you’d expect.

Image via Warner Bros.

Cancel this now. There is only 1 watchmen now. And it’s Zack Snyder’s. https://t.co/K7gRWm5Tjp — John Demetry (@JohnDemetry) July 23, 2023

at least zack snyder's watchmen was an adaption with a distinct visual identity and flair



this is just gonna be another ugly animated dc movie that looks exactly like all the other ugly animated dc movies https://t.co/69hVdghaoa — Bayformers Evangelist ☀️ (@Kamenspider) July 22, 2023

While Alan Moore had a good run with the franchise, I think we can all agree Watchmen is really more Zack Snyder's thing now. 🙂 — PS5 Owner Arc (@KiwiLeSurvivant) July 22, 2023

James Gunn deciding to make an animated Watchmen is literally the most predictable thing he could have ever done. So who is Chris Pratt getting cast as? My money is on Nite Owl. — White Castle (@CommanderTaco) July 22, 2023

Omg James Gunn is trying to erase Zachary Snyder’s Watchmen film https://t.co/ErSFXJjD6K — Moving to Inisherin (WGA Solidarity) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@MoveToInisherin) July 22, 2023

Snyder’s elegiac epic remains as polarizing now as it ever was, but his ardent backers either refused to acknowledge the existence of the latest version, demanded it be immediately canceled on account of being destined to fall short of its live-action predecessor, or simply did what they always do and blame James Gunn for trying to erase their overlord from existence.

The obvious elephant in the room is the Watchmen TV series that already expanded the universe and found plenty of critical acclaim and awards season glory, but since when has evidence ever been an obstacle a homespun narrative can’t overcome? The “rivalry” between Gunn and Snyder exists only in the minds of a select few, and for all we know next year’s adaptation of the seminal graphic novel could turn out to be the best time any of us have ever had watching the Watchmen.