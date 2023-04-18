James Gunn accused of deliberately stealing Zack Snyder’s thunder again as the deluded conspiracy deepens

Just the other day, James Gunn was left with no choice but to respond after he was accused of pre-emptively stealing Zack Snyder’s thunder on social media after posting a behind the scenes image of himself wearing a t-shirt, two hours before his Dawn of the Dead collaborator unveiled a new line of apparel for the upcoming Full Circle event.

Even though he needed the powers of clairvoyance to do so, the filmmaker still felt obligated to point out the ridiculousness of the would-be conspiracy. And yet, it’s only gone and happened yet again after Gunn confirmed that pre-production is now underway on Superman: Legacy, which just so happened to be on the same day Snyder’s interview with Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo went live.

Needless to say, the more deluded sections of the DCU fandom were having an absolute field day with the stroke of coincidence, leading them to further their belief that the Guardians of the Galaxy architect is actively going out of his way to try and deflect the attention away from Snyder talking about his abandoned universe any time the opportunity arises.

James Gunn : pic.twitter.com/T7M2JuqeQu — Akash jay (@ThaAkashDeep) April 18, 2023

So unserious pic.twitter.com/sZHcE81Plt — ⚡️ Flash Knight | Heroes Unbound (@HeroesUnbound) April 18, 2023

Cultist: STOP COPYING ZACK SNYDER!!!!!!!! https://t.co/b1cJXnMSYZ — Danny (@LileByle) April 18, 2023

Can't believe James Gunn is copying Zack Snyder yet again by writing scripts 🙄 https://t.co/TTR51T0fPe — Aaron Murray (@AjMurray21) April 18, 2023

For the past like 5 times Zack Snyder dropped something, James Gunn drops some news or whatever on the same day — ®OSEWOOD in the White Space 🌹🇺🇸🅴 ❁ (@mirikazizi) April 18, 2023

As expected, both sides of the ever-divided DC supporters’ club have been out in force either perpetuating or outright ridiculing the bonkers belief that Gunn will do anything in his power to stop Snyder from stealing the headlines away from his plans for the future of the shared superhero sandbox.

It’s absolutely nuts to believe so, but the SnyderVerse subset love few things more than an occasion to throw on the foil hats and buy into the notion that its creator is fighting a power struggle that’s been stacked oppressively against him.