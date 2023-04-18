James Gunn rubs J.J. Abrams’ face in the dirt by doing more for DC in 4 months than Bad Robot has in 4 years

Now that it’s been confirmed pre-production on Superman: Legacy is now underway, James Gunn will be forced to field even more speculative questions than ever about his impending DCU reboot, which is hardly ideal when he’s currently in the midst of promoting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

However, it does indicate that the overhauled superhero franchise intends to hit the ground running, something that definitely can’t be said about J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot’s plans for the cavalcade of comic book characters Warner Bros. has at its disposal. In fact, Gunn and Peter Safran have accomplished more in four months than the Star Wars and Star Trek director has in four years, which is one step short of embarrassing.

Image via DC

Since assuming control of DC Studios in November of last year, Gunn and Safran unveiled an entire slate of projects for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, with James Mangold confirmed to write and direct Swamp Thing alongside the recent reveal of the entire Creature Commandos principal cast, not to mention the aforementioned Legacy.

Meanwhile, since signing a deal worth a reported $250 million back in 2019, Bad Robot has seen a rebooted Constantine series go up in smoke, while Batman: Caped Crusader was dropped by HBO Max and shopped elsewhere, with other titles including Zatanna, Justice League Dark, Madame X, and even his own Superman story being written alongside Ta-Nehisi Coates going radio silent.

You’d imagine that Gunn isn’t pocketing $250 million, either, so Abrams better hope that Constantine sequel happens just so he can get his name on a DC project.