Zack Snyder confirms he was planning to drop a DC bombshell so wrong it made Martha look like Shakespeare

As much as fans continue to operate under the assumption that Zack Snyder‘s restored and resurrected SnyderVerse would be the greatest thing to ever happen to the world of superhero cinema, we can’t overlook that some of the filmmaker’s ideas both made and unmade were less than stellar.

For one thing, there’s a jar of pee acting as a major plot point in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which also featured the infamous Martha scene that even Snyder was forced to give up defending after a while, and we can’t go without mentioning his plan for Justice League 3 to end with Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor saving the universe after piloting a nuclear weapon into Darkseid’s ship.

And yet, as he revealed to the Russo brothers in their latest edition of Pizza Film School, he was ready and willing to go ahead with Ben Affleck’s Batman hooking up with Amy Adams’ Lois Lane after the death of Henry Cavill’s Superman, which seems even more unsettling when you remember the Snyder Cut seemed to imply that the Daily Planet reporter was pregnant.

Photo via Warner Bros.

“I think in the original script, Lois and Batman got together briefly. There was this whole other thing, and everyone was like, ‘Oh, my God, you can’t do that.’ Because Superman was dead and Lois is a pretty amazing person. Her part in Justice League is really – especially since I had Amy, and Amy’s like, a genius, I really felt like we should lean on Amy because she’s just a great actress, a force of nature … And then I loved the idea of setting up this concept, like in the movie where the husband goes off to war and he’s dead and the wife moves on and then the husband appears, like, ‘I’m not dead, I’m fine,’ how do you deal with that? I was super into that concept, that, ‘Oh, no, Superman can be brought back to life.'”

Does that mean that Bruce Wayne was going to put the moves on Lois before, during, or after she was pregnant with Clark Kent’s baby? Either way, that’s a bit of a dick move considering the helping hand he played in accidentally getting him killed during the showdown with Doomsday. Some believe the sun shines out of the SnyderVerse’s behind, but we’re glad this bullet was dodged.