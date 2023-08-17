Is Wonder Woman Marvel or DC?

As the eternal battle for comic book supremacy rages, the eternal question always seems to crop up: Marvel or DC? The competing comic book brands have been the foundation for iconic superhero teams and plot points that often resemble each other. But only one company can be home to the incomparable Wonder Woman, and that company is DC.

Home of classic characters like Superman and Batman, DC started humbly in the late ‘30s with Action Comics and Detective Comics. These comic lines featured the Man of Steel and Caped Crusader respectively, and were precursors to Wonder Woman’s debut in 1941. A controversial figure, psychologist William Moulton Marston was inspired by his wife, Elizabeth, and their lover Olive Byrne. Though Elizabeth was a staunch feminist, The Guardian reported that the non-fiction book, The Secret History of Wonder Woman, investigated how Marston’s private life led to the comic’s creation with visuals of bondage.



Despite these controversies, Wonder Woman perseveres. She became a flagship character and founding member of the Justice League, a team that features Superman and Batman. The character has come a long way since her introduction as one of the first major female superheroes to star in her solo feature film. Wonder Woman is integral to the DC, a brand in constant one-upmanship with Marvel.

Though you wouldn’t automatically think so, DC has a basis for optimism. While Zack Snyder’s chaotic but highly entertaining DCEU movies would have you believe these characters take place in the grittiest of worlds, that isn’t necessarily the case. DC always gravitated towards larger-than-life people who saved the world because it was the right thing to do. They are driven by optimism and – for lack of a better term – being truly heroic. Batman is the exception that proves the rule. While the Dark Knight cannot exist without solving the crimes of Gotham, that is a stark contrast to the motives of Superman and Wonder Woman. Superman is an alien that believes in truth, justice, and the American Way. Similarly, Wonder Woman is a child of Zeus, making her a demi-god. Her powers are legendary, and she also believes in doing good for the sake of it.

Marvel is the antithesis of DC. While DC largely has one dark character, Marvel has one light character. Steve Rogers always has the moral high ground where everyone rolls around in the mud. Natasha is a Russian spy, Tony is a war profiteer, and Bucky is one of the most traumatized soldiers to walk the earth. Neither brand is better or worse than the other. They appeal to different sensibilities and personalities. Marvel and DC are mirrors and reflect characters fighting for the greater good in any scenario.