James Gunn celebrates DC re-establishing itself at the head of the comic book table

There's no doubt Gunn is one of the biggest comic nerds out there.

Picking a side between Marvel and DC can prove to be pretty controversial, but James Gunn has no issues with shouting about the latter’s achievements (probably because he works there.)

To win an Eisner award is a pretty big deal, and it’s also an indicator as to whether a particular comic is any good. An Eisner award is specifically given for achievements in American comic books, and it’s one of the most prestigious awards you can get. So obviously it’s a great thing when publishers and the creatives that work for said publisher win.

The awards ceremony that was held earlier this week saw DC win big. In fact, the publisher won more awards than any of the competition and the Guardians of the Galaxy director took the chance to celebrate the win on Twitter by sharing the list of winners.

Congrats to all the folks at @DCOfficial comics who won more Eisner Awards than any other comics publisher. The winning writers & artists include: pic.twitter.com/sfvSG4JbAF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 28, 2023

That’s a pretty impressive list, which also includes a posthumous award to Kevin Conroy, for best short story. The massive win puts DC at the head of the table when it comes to its comics and fans responded to the tweet congratulating those who won.

“Congratulations to all of these AMAZING people. Definitely deserved.”

“Congratulations to All!”

Others commended the director for emphasizing the individual achievements of the comic creators.

“May not seem like much to some, but the emphasis that James Gunn is placing on the actual creators of the books is something that has been sorely missing throughout this boom period for comic film adaptations.”

And many found themselves emotional at the Kevin Conroy win.

“Kevin Conroy getting an award is beautiful”

“Excuse me a moment while I react to Conroy winning Best Short Story”

Gunn celebrating the wins of those behind the books shows just how passionately he feels about the comic medium. It’s pretty clear that his love for the characters and stories goes beyond that of those who came before him and this is exactly why fans have faith in his DCU.