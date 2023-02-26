James Gunn leaves ‘Superman: Legacy’ breadcrumbs in latest post

There’s been a lot of talk about how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania being one of Marvel’s worst outings, perhaps new DC Studios co-head James Gunn smells blood in the water. Regardless, he tweeted out something sure to draw speculation about the ‘upcoming Superman: Legacy.

Gunn asked his followers to name their favorite Superman comics, and he shared a sample from 1998’s Superman for All Seasons #1. The writer/director has said Superman: Legacy will follow a younger Man of Steel, and Superman for All Seasons just so happens to tell the story of a young Clark Kent as he says goodbye to Smallville.

Interestingly, Gunn also commented on another person’s favorite comic, 1986’s Superman: Whatever Happened To The Man Of Tomorrow? Written by comics legend and Watchmen creator Alan Moore, it tells the story of the final days of the Silver Age Superman.

That ol’ gold kryptonite. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 25, 2023

What may be the most interesting of Gunn’s replies regarded Superman Annual #11, another Moore story. With the DCU fandom waiting for word on the upcoming film’s villain, there have been ample fan theories surrounding classic Superman villain Mongol. He just so happens to be front and center on the cover art.

Love that one too. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 25, 2023

Here are some other favorites.

I think this is an undiscovered gem. pic.twitter.com/sGIIMETtlr — George Gene Gustines (@georgegustines) February 26, 2023

It’s of course possible that these are little Easter Eggs into what we’re actually going to get with the movie. Of course, it’s all speculation at this point, and nothing is set in stone, but it is fun to speculate. Regardless of what happens, it’s definitely drumming up interest for Superman: Legacy, which is slated to kick off the DCU Chapter One in 2025.