A Twitter thread has made comic book fans argue over two of the greatest superheroines of all time, Zatanna and Scarlet Witch.

Writer Gail Simone started the discussion about the Marvel and DC magicians when she tweeted “Zatanna >>> Wanda I’m sorry but you know it’s true. #Zatanna.”

Zatanna >>> Wanda



I'm sorry, but you know it's true.#Zatanna — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) August 15, 2022

When Simone wrote “Wanda,” she was of course referring to the Marvel magician, Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff. Wanda has been portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing many times since her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and most recently with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Interestingly enough even though the characters are somewhat similar, they were both created in the same year, 1964, although, Scarlet Witch is a few months older than Zatanna.

Zatanna, on the other hand, has not had a live-action debut yet, even though a Zatanna movie has been in development for a while now. The DC character was in a few animated films and video games, and she was voiced by Camilla Luddington in Justice League Dark. The character’s signature – aside from her magician’s costume – is her spellcraft, which she performs by speaking backwards — for example, “go away” would become “og yawa.”

Fans on Twitter were quick to jump on the Zatanna wagon, citing her outfit as the main decider. One user tweeted, “It’s the fishnets. If Wanda also had fishnets, that might be a different story.”

It's the fishnets. If Wanda also had fishnets, that might be a different story. — d. emerson eddy (@93418) August 15, 2022

Another fan pointed to the top hat for an answer, as well as the fact that she hangs out with Dinah Lance AKA Black Canary, “Z has much cooler head gear and gets to hang out with Dinah. How is anyone meant to be compete with that?”

Z has much cooler head gear and gets to hang out with Dinah. How is anyone meant to be compete with that? pic.twitter.com/Bqv7LJgWhb — Kris V-M (@hammard_1987) August 15, 2022

The popular YouTube channel Death Battle made their choice clear by linking to their own video on the issue, in which Zatanna clearly takes the crown. They tweeted “We couldn’t agree more :).”

One back and forth was started when a user tweeted “Wanda is friends with Tigra. Zatanna isn’t. Advantage Wanda.” This prompted another fan to tweet “Zatanna is friends with Detective Chimp. Advantage: Zatanna.” Seeing as the Tigra tweet came from a Tigra fan account, and Detective Chimp is a chimp who is also a detective, we are going to go with Zatanna on this one.

Zatanna is friends with Detective Chimp.

Winner: Zatanna pic.twitter.com/2dNjU9BZqf — DambroseK (@dambrose_k) August 15, 2022

One user posted a series of images, including one of Zatanna and one of Scarlet Witch, but also one of Raven, another magic user in the world of DC. They made it clear with the shrug emoji that it was too hard to choose between the three magicians.

It seems like the winner of the thread is Zatanna, although most people do not want to play favorites. Hopefully, a Zatanna movie is made sooner rather than later, so comic book fans can finally put this argument to rest.