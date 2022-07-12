Oscar Isaac is a great actor, and is even nominated for an Emmy this year for his work in Scenes from a Marriage. Marvel fans, however, are not satisfied that he wasn’t also nominated for his performance as Steven Grant/Marc Spector in the Disney Plus original series Moon Knight.

“How did Oscar Isaac not get nominated for #MoonKnight ?” one fan asked. “Did you SEE him?! Freaking master class!”

How did Oscar Isaac not get nominated for #MoonKnight ? Did you SEE him?! Freaking master class! Get your act together #Emmys If it's due to a technicality, then maybe you need to tweak the rules. pic.twitter.com/KT23gZgpbM — RandomThoughts (@RandomT91747570) July 12, 2022

The show Moon Knight was itself nominated for eight Emmys, by the way. That includes for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for F. Murray Abraham as Konshu, the Egyptian God who grants Marc/Steven their powers in the superhero show. That was the sole actor-focused nomination for the show, however, with many of the other nods going to things like cinematography, costumes, music, and stunts.

Outstanding Music Composition, Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Sound Mixing, Outstanding Stunt Coordination and Outstanding Stunt Performance for Limited Drama Series or Anthology. (Part 2 of 2) — Moon Knight (@moonknight) July 12, 2022

As far as one fan was concerned, both Isaac and May Calamawy’s snub for her fine performance as Layla El-Faouly constitutes “my villain origin story.”

May Calamawy AND Oscar Isaac not getting nominations for Moon Knight at the Emmy's is literally my villain origin story. — ❛ ⭐ KIRSTEN CANDELORE – VOICE ACTRESS ! (@lovejinkles) July 12, 2022

In Moon Knight, Isaac plays a character with dissociative identity disorder, AKA multiple personalities, making his efforts as a thespian all the more impressive in the role. For that reason, even though it is a superhero show, we couldn’t agree more with one fan’s assessment that Isaac’s “acting was top notch there.”

Honestly, Oscar Isaac deserved a nomination for #MoonKnight. His acting was top notch there. https://t.co/t4h1ls1oml — Joshua McDonald (@JoshuaLMcDonald) July 12, 2022

With Marvel alums like Andrew Garfield, Michael Keaton, and Sebastian Stan all being nominated in the same category as Isaac, there’s no doubt that the competition will be stiff for sure. It’s just ironic to think that none of them are being nominated for the roles they’re so known for in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just goes to show what a talented roster of individuals perform in the comic book movie franchise.

One fan made it clear they’d be rooting for Isaac this year, even if the nomination wasn’t for his great turn in Moon Knight.

Rooting for Oscar Isaac,man totally killed moonknight https://t.co/dIYELywjmg — 𝓡𝓪𝓫𝓸𝓶𝓮.𝓸𝓯.𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓱🌎 (@Isa4cIsiaka) July 12, 2022

Funnily enough, Isaac’s performance as the titular Moon Knight is not the first time he’s played a super-powered individual with an Egyptian theme in the world of Marvel. Back in 2016, Isaac also played the malevolent mutant villain Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse.