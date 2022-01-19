‘Moon Knight’ anthology comic run set to release in April

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are set to get their first taste of the comic book character Moon Knight thanks to the titular Disney+ series launching at the end of March. However, Marvel won’t be done giving fans content revolving around the character after that. First reported by GamesRadar, Marvel will be releasing a brand new Moon Knight anthology run in April called Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood.

According to the report, this new run will boast four issues with the first set to launch in April. The release is set to take a look into the darker side of the First of Khonshu — and his potential new replacement.

Being an anthology, this four-issue run will include short stories from multiple writers and artists including Jonathan Hickman with Chris Bachalo, Marc Guggenheim with Jorge Fornés, and Murewa Ayodele with Dotun Akanda.

While fans will be getting familiar with Marc Spector during the Disney+ series, in Hickman’s story a new Moon Knight will be introduced from a distant future. Those familiar with the characters from the ongoing Moon Knight comic series it shouldn’t come as any surprise that multiple people have assumed the role of the character over the years.

This anthology will stick with Marvel’s recent theme of black and white color accented visuals that can be seen in the previously released Deadpool, Wolverine, Carnage, and Elektra releases.

Moon Knight: Black, White, and Blood is set to debut in April, and fans can get familiar with the character beforehand by checking out the Disney+ series launching on March 30.