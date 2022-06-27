Indie comics publisher BOOM! Studios have announced they will be collaborating with Goosebumps author R.L. Stine on a new four-issue limited comic book series titled “Stuff of Nightmares,” to be published this September. The title will be Stine’s first creator-owned comic.

“AT LAST I’m free to let my most horrific fantasies out! Hey, kids– stay away from STUFF OF NIGHTMARES,” Stine told allhallowsgeek.com. “It’s my first horror comic book work for grownups. Ghastly, gory, and I hope, good stomach-churning fun!”

“In the premiere of Stine’s reanimated reimagining, the monster you enounter isn’t the one you thought it’d be—you might be familiar with the classic tale of a mad scientist hell-bent on creating life, but what these two demented brothers have created is something else entirely! Get ready for a darker, more gruesome, and even more terrifying series for horror fans who are ready to face their fears in … STUFF OF NIGHTMARES!” – BOOM! Studios

So excited to finally see this revealed! I'm the main cover artist for @RL_Stine's very first comic series, STUFF OF NIGHTMARES, and boy he's not kidding. This is not Bob's Goosebumps, this is Bob's Fear Street dialed up to 11! I have already turned in 3 covers but here's #1's 🙂 pic.twitter.com/1HC1GOlOTJ — Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) June 22, 2022

The aptly named series will feature a look into the darker recesses of Stine’s brain, allowing the famed kid horror lit icon to vent forth his more gruesome adult-oriented horror into comics form for the first time. Stine’s imaginings will be captured by MAW artist A.L. Kaplan and will feature cover art from industry giants such as Francesco Francavilla, Tim Jacobus, Miguel Mercado, and more.

“As a lifelong fan of horror, and especially R.L. Stine, it’s been an exciting experience to work with him on this dark and twisted series about the monsters that fuel our nightmares,” Kaplan stated in the BOOM! press release. “It was thrilling to get a chance to bring the truly macabre and creepy elements of the characters that Stine created onto the page so I hope readers get just as many chills down their spine as I did when they read this series for the very first time!”

30 years ago, we used to do this every month. Now, it’s a rare treat to work with the man. R. L. Stine has created a new horror graphic novel for the “big kids”. And Stuff of Nightmares is as dark as the name! Conjuring images for this guy never grows old. Only I do! pic.twitter.com/CmLQWBCo9e — tjacobus (@tjacobus1) June 21, 2022

The first issue of Stuff of Nightmares will be available in print form in Sept. 2022 exclusively at local comic book shops and at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Customers can acquire digital copies from outlets including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Kindle.