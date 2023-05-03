Rarest Funko Pops of all time, Ranked

Pop!, made by the company Funko, is one of the most iconic collectibles that every fan of comic books, movies, series, and books is after. But with the ever-growing company and its nonstop production of new and sometimes rare Funko Pops from different iconic mediums, it begs the question: what are some of the rarest Funko Pops out there?

If you’re someone who is looking to bolster their collection of Funko with some of the most exclusive on the market then here is a look at the most sought-after products to be on the lookout for.

Mickey Mouse Metallic

Who would’ve known that buying a cartoon mouse would cost you up to $1,130? The Mickey Mouse Metallic variant is a rare piece of which only 480 were ever made. Needless to say, you’d want to keep it absolutely safe if you get your hands on one. Released as part of Funko’s Comic-Con exclusive line-up for the San Diego Comic-Con back in 2011.

Dumbo Gold

Dumbo Gold is one of the rarest Funko Pops out there with only around 48 pieces left in the world. The Dumbo Gold, is a Funko Pop that was inspired by Disney’s Dumbo and is colored all over by gold. This rare Funko Pop has a price that is estimated at about $2,500 really making this particular item a treasure.

Superman Metallic Chase

Back when every second variant of Funko Pops was made mostly out of metal, in 2010, there came this DC Superman Funko Pop that was released as a Target-exclusive product. There are very few of these out there and it’s almost impossible to find them in Target stores nowadays. Back when it launched, you could only buy these Superman Metallic Chase variants for $10, but now they can range from up to an astonishing $3,700.

Star Wars – Darth Maul Holographic

In today’s time, there is an astonishing amount of Star Wars-themed Funko Pop on the shelf due to its demand. But back then there’s this one rare Funko Pop that will light up your night. This is a one-in-480 exclusive glow variant of Darth Maul that was released during the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con.

If you happen to be in the event you would be lucky enough to get your hands on this Funko Pop, but now you can only buy them at the price of around $7,000.

Stan Lee Superhero Red Metallic

In October 2017, there was a rare Stan Lee Superhero Red Metallic Funko Pop that was released. Released just a year before the comic book writer passed away, more Stan Lee-themed Funko Pops were released making this particular Funko Pop more special. And today you can buy these Funko Pops for around $8,000.

Game of Thrones – Freddy Funko as Jaime Lannister Bloody

With the booming fame of Game of Thrones (especially back in 2012), it’s no surprise that there will be Funko Pops made that are inspired by the character designs of famous characters. But there is one Game of Thrones Funko Pop that took the top spot for sure: the Freddy Funko as Jaime Lannister Bloody.

The Funko Pop mascot Freddy dressed up like a Game of Thrones character with his attire all bloody and is sure to catch people’s eyes. Nowadays, you can buy this Funko Pop for around $11,680.

Clockwork Orange Glow in the Dark Chase

Clockwork Orange is widely known as the rarest and most expensive Funko Pop figure ever. In fact, there are only 12 figures that exist. When Funko Pop announced that there will be a re-release of the Clockwork Orange Funko Pop, collectors were worried that this would make the special item lose its rarity.

Luckily it was a different design and this Clockwork Orange is still on top of the rarest Funko Pop out there. Now, if you want to get your hands on this, you need to buy it at around $13,300.