The Imperial Inquisitors are one of the smartest additions to Star Wars. In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rebels, and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (and also in many comics and novels) we’ve seen the Jedi that survived Order 66 struggling to keep their true identity hidden as the Empire hunts them down. Darth Vader is their biggest fear, but even he can’t be everywhere at once and he relies on the Inquisitors to tie up loose ends.

We saw the Inquisitors in action in Obi-Wan Kenobi, with ambitious Inquisitor Reva obsessed with capturing Anakin’s former Master. Reva’s story appeared to end with her turning to the Light, though a new female Inquisitor may leave the much-criticized character in the dust.

Star Wars introduces a new Inquisitor who's going to give Reva a run for her money

This is Iskat, star of the Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade, a new novel unveiled over the weekend at the New York Comic-Con. Her story has many similarities with Reva, as both are members of the Jedi Order who survived Order 66 and turned to the Dark Side. Iskat is billed as being on a hunt to discover the truth of her past and becoming an Inquisitor seems to be the best way to do that.

It’ll be written by Delilah S. Dawson, who’s previously impressed fans with novels Star Wars: Phasma and Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire, together with the short story Star Wars: The Perfect Weapon. With many characters from books and comics making the jump to animation or live action Iskat’s story may be worth paying attention to, especially with the Inquisitors likely to play a big role in any future stories set in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade will release in 2023.