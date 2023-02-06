The best films and TV shows based on Image Comics, ranked

While Marvel and DC Comics are household names, and their adaptations are easily linked to the original source material, Image Comics is a bit of a different bag.

The publishing company has gained a reputation for its exciting and out-of-the-box independent comics, and while their adaptations have gained mainstream success, many are still shocked to find out the stories were originally comic books.

Whether it is movies, TV shows, or animated series, there have been countless offerings based on Image Comics that have been adapted for the screen. The variety of content Image publishes means that there is something in their catalog for everyone, but for a taste of the best, here are 10 of the best movies and TV shows based on Image comics.

10. Generator Rex

Despite being released on Cartoon Network, Generator Rex gained an audience with teens and young adults. The show is set in a world where, five years ago, a failed experiment led to all living things being infected with nanites. The nanites cause their hosts to mutate, turning them into monstrous creatures called EVOs. Generator Rex follows an amnesiac 16 year old named Rex who is one of the few EVOs that can control his nanites. With his ability to control and deactivate the nanites in other people’s bodies, Rex works with the organization Providence to try and save humanity.

9. Deadly Class

Deadly Class may have been canceled after one season, but its story and concept are interesting enough for the comic to have run for eight years. The only season of the show followed Marcus Lopez Arguello, a homeless orphan who gets recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private school. Upon arriving at the school, Marcus finds out that it is an institution that trains the children of the top crime families in the world. He has to figure out who he is in this new world, and whether he wants to fit in or stand out.

8. Jupiter’ Legacy

Image Comics is known for publishing comics with unique stories and unconventional takes on the superhero genre. Jupiter’s Legacy premiered on Netflix in 2021, and is set in a world where the first generation of superheroes received their powers publicly and served the people. Now, many years later, their children have to take up the mantles of their parents and struggle with the weight of living up to the legends. The show was canceled after one season but still managed to garner a decent fanbase.

7. Wanted

Wanted’s star-studded cast, unfortunately, wasn’t enough to earn a higher spot on this list, but the film is still an exciting watch. Featuring big names like James McAvoy, Angelina Jolie, and Morgan Freeman, the action thriller centers around an unsatisfied and frustrated desk job worker named Wesley. When he finds out that his estranged father was an assassin and his father’s killer is now after him, Wesley decides to join their organization where he learns things about himself and the world that he would have never expected.

6. The Crow

The Crow follows a musician named Eric Draven who was murdered on Devil’s Night. A year later, he is resurrected by a mysterious crow and starts on a revenge mission against the people who killed both him and his fiancée. Since the release of the original movie, three sequels and a TV series have been made, but none have achieved the level of success that the first movie did.

5. Kick-Ass

One of Image Comic’s most popular adaptations was the 2010 movie, Kick-Ass. The action-comedy movie follows a teenager named Dave who decides that he wants to become a superhero and names himself Kick-Ass. He bites off more than he can chew when he meets a paranoid former cop called Big Daddy and his vigilante pre-teen daughter, Hit-Girl, and gets tangled in their revenge mission against a crime boss. Kick-Ass was praised for its ability to parody superhero films while staying true to what makes a good hero so likable.

4. The Old Guard

Another unique story from Image is The Old Guard. The story follows Andromache of Scythia and her group of centuries-old mercenaries. Due to their unexplainable regenerative abilities, they cannot be killed and they use their powers to take covert jobs globally to help people in need. When they are betrayed by a former client, Andy and her group must fight to preserve the secrecy of their existence. The Netflix movie was positively received by critics and audiences, and a sequel is currently in production.

3. Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp was a shocking success to many due to its uncommon story and themes. The show followed 27-year-old Wynonna Earp, the descendant of Wyatt Earp, a legendary lawman. When Wynonna inherits her ancestor’s powers, she returns to her hometown of Purgatory to purge the creatures called revenants, reincarnated souls of the outlaws her ancestor once killed. The show ran for four seasons before its conclusion and gained a large and dedicated fanbase during its runtime from 2016-2020.

2. Invincible

One of the breakout shows of 2021, animated or otherwise, Invincible follows teenager Mark Grayson, son of the most powerful hero in the world, Omni-Man. When Mark turns 17, his father reveals to him that he may begin to develop powers as well. The show follows Mark as he learns to juggle his responsibilities as an aspiring superhero alongside his personal life, but his father’s deep and deadly secret could spell doom for his family, and the rest of the earth. Invincible was a hit straight off the bat, quickly amassing rave reviews and a solid fan base, who praised the dark storyline, voice acting, and faithfulness to the source material. A second season was announced. Before the first season’s finale, a second and third season were announced.

1. The Walking Dead

In the 12 years since The Walking Dead first premiered, the franchise has grown to become a global cultural phenomenon with multiple spin-off shows and web series being created in its wake. The show is set in a post-apocalyptic world after a zombie outbreak caused the death of most of humanity. The Walking Dead focused on how different groups of survivors lived and protected themselves against both the zombies and other dangerous humans who would do anything to survive. The original series ended after 11 seasons in 2022, and is easily the most popular and successful Image Comics adaptation till date.