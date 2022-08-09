Thor’s love interests in the Marvel Comics, ranked

Over the last 15 years, the popularity of the MCU has exploded amongst fans around the world. The MCU gives fans of all ages something to celebrate and bond over. One of the characters that fans have rallied around the most is Thor. While the body he boasts is godlike, Thor’s personality is certainly one that many fans around the world can relate to.

Thor is met with problems that many fans can relate to on a daily basis. One of those problems that seems to always be following Thor is finding a love interest and partner with whom he can share this life. Throughout the comics Thor has had several potential love matches in which he has shown interest. Here are Thor’s love interests from the comics, ranked.

Lorelei

Image via Marvel

An Asgardian master of spells, she is the sister of The Enchantess, with whom Thor also had a romantic interest. Lorelei attempted to win Thor over with using a magic spell. However, it was not for her own benefit. Shockingly, Loki was trying another tactic in order to gain power and control over Asgard, so he wanted Lorelei to try to use a magic spell to make Thor only focus on her. This did not work, as Heimdall was there to help save Thor from falling head over heels for a girl who did not even want him.

She-Hulk

Image via Comics Beat

The character coming to TV screens across the nation soon was formerly a love interest of Thor’s. A love match between the two makes sense, as both are incredibly strong and have magnetic personalities. She is able to push Thor to be the best of himself and Thor loves how smart she is. Ultimately they do not make it, which is surprising given all of their similarities. However, they were still a very charming couple while they were together in the comics.

Jackie Lukus (Bloodaxe)

Image via Comic Vine – GameSpot

In a twist of events, Thor — due to certain circumstances — actually had an interest in a villain for a stretch of time in the comics. It was not exactly the usual love story though, as Jackie’s boyfriend at the time and she were in the midst of battle. Jackie’s boyfriend would end up joining Thor for a stretch of time, thus fans do consider this a love interest for the mighty hero. It would not last long, as obviously Thor would defeat the pair.

Shawna Lynde

Image via YouTube

Fans who have read the comics know all about Thor’s secret identity as Donald Blake. Shawna knew Thor in this form and absolutely fell head over heels for him. Sadly for her, the feelings were not mutual. At this time Thor was dating someone else. He was also unable to really explain to her why he would suddenly disappear and then reappear, something that a lot of superheroes have to do. She sadly loses her memory at one point and when this happens, Thor leaves never to return to her.

Valkyrie

Image via Marvel.com

In the Ultimate Comics, Valkyrie is Thor’s main love interest throughout the entirety of it. Interestingly enough, she did not have powers when the two first started their fling. However, she did once they officially became a couple. She is able to keep Thor’s head on straight, as he is a lot more violent and reckless version of himself on this Earth as opposed to Earth-616 where fans grew to know and love him. The fact that she can keep the mighty Thor in check just goes to show how truly powerful she is, and how strong their love is.

Enchantress

Image via Comic Vine – GameSpot

Lorelei’s sister and Thor have a tricky history. Enchantress usually tries to get Thor to fall for her by using different potions and spells. Thor is able to withstand her persistence and does not fall for it. However, there is one time when the two do spark an actual interest in each other without the use of spells or potions. This was one of the times in the comics that Thor went to Earth without his powers. She was by his side until he got his powers back and was able to return to Asgard to rightfully claim the throne.The two were seemingly devoted and the two even had a daughter in the comics. Unfortunately, Thor got tired of it after a while and ended up going back and erasing that part of history from existence.

Brunnhilde

Image via Bell of Lost Souls

One of Thor’s most serious love interests in the comics is none other than Brunnhilde. She is just about everything that Thor could ever want in a girl. She is a valkyrie, something Thor has been known to love. She is incredibly strong herself. She also has the same type of personality that Thor does. Even though the two seem like they were made for each other, she sadly loses her memory of their time together. She also has her powers taken from her and is put into a deep sleep. The whole situation becomes complicated and the two ultimately end up living a romantic life together until both of their memories are wiped away.

Sif

Image via Comic Vine – GameSpot

Lady Sif and Thor are another really good match for each other. Sif is able to keep Thor in his place, is just as strong as him, and has a similar personality as him. The two have outstanding chemistry together. When the two were actually together in the comics, it ended up being a very long and really good relationship for Thor. Sadly for Sif, Thor does not treat her the way she deserves to be treated. He overlooks her a lot and does not give her the best chance, probably because he knows she will always be there for him.

Jane Foster

Image via Polygon

Is there really any other option? Thor falls in love on Earth with the human and he is always thinking about her. The fact that she is willing to completely uproot her life on Earth and go with him to Asgard makes him fall that much deeper in love with her. She is able to become a Valkyrie and solidifies herself as Thor’s number one interest. She is kind, caring, compassionate, strong, and everything that Thor is looking for in a partner. Thor turns to her and knows that she will always be there for him. In the comics, Jane is very independent, much like the movies.