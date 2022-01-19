Watch: Captain America brings friends in brand-new Marvel Comics series

Not one, but two Captain Americas will soon be launching with their own respective series for Marvel Comics beginning this spring, it has been revealed.

Both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson will make their rebooted debut with Captain America #0 hitting comic store shelves in April. Then in May, Sam will begin his solo adventures with Captain America Symbol of Truth #1. In June, Steve will begin his journey of striking fear into the hearts of wrongdoers everywhere with his solo series Captain America Sentinel of Liberty #1.

In Captain America #0, Sam and Steve will band together when Arnim Zola launches a catastrophic attack on New York City, proving two Captain Americas are better than one. Following the explosive battle, the pair decide to keep a good thing going.

Captain America #0 will also feature two distinct covers showcasing each hero by legendary illustrator Alex Ross. Within the pages of the comic, the story will be brought to life by Black Pather Legends‘ Tochi Onyebuchi, Kang the Conqueror’s Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, and The Mighty Valkyries‘ Mattia De lulis.

Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva will create the first issue of the Sam Wilson-focused Captain America Symbol of Truth in May, with a cover by Silva. And Lanzing, Kelly, and Carmen Carnero will bring Steve Roger’s story to life with the first issue of Captain America Sentinel of Liberty in June, with a cover by Carnero.

While an exact release date has not been announced for each comic, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date on any Captain America developments as and when they become available.