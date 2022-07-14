What makes a hero different from a superhero?

In light of the the plethora of superhero content lately, comic book and movie fans are asking a very fair question: what is the difference between a hero and a superhero? Both Marvel and DC have showcased heroes with and without superpowers, so what’s the criteria that determines just how super a hero really is?

The question was asked by Reddit user u/DarkSpy1976 on r/DC_Cinematic. According to OP, they supposed that a hero is just a “normal person” or someone without enhanced abilities. Meanwhile, a superhero is someone with superpowers. However, characters like Batman and Ironman have no superpowers but their specialized gear and gadgetry allow them to carry the ‘superhero’ title.

A few Reddit users poked fun at OP’s logic. One asked if known superheroes from different planets count as ‘superheroes’ if they have similar strengths and abilities to those similar to them.

Despite the very few critics that questioned OP’s logic, the comic book community came together to help answer OP’s question. One Reddit user gave a Megamind reference as an answer — a fair point considering that heroes with no superpowers were able to make a grand entrance.

A few Reddit users believed that a superhero is someone who does “super” heroic deeds, actions that no ordinary person can do. These are people who go to extreme lengths to save others, something that ordinary civilians can’t pull off without risking their lives.

Superheroes are super for a reason. They don’t just stop the everyday robbers or save kittens from trees, they fight aliens and save people from impending doom. And while the labels can be blurry due to one’s individual perspective, it’s a hero’s actions and abilities that help determine who gets the label of “super” in their name.