Captain Krakoa just dismantled Steve Rogers and is about to nuke a U.S. city. So which villain is under that leafy mask?

The last five years have seen some dramatic changes in the X-Men status quo in Marvel Comics. The biggest was the establishment of their very own nation-state in 2019’s House of X and Powers of X. Named Krakoa, the technical brilliance and vast resources of the world’s mutants made it into a new superpower practically overnight, with it quickly surpassing other countries in technological superiority.

Naturally, there have been threats to Krakoa and much drama surrounding it, and to help improve its image the mutants invented new superhero “Captain Krakoa.” This isn’t an individual but a hugely advanced suit that harnesses the plant-based symbolism of the country and boosts the abilities of whoever’s wearing it, with Scott Summers/Cyclops originally playing the role.

But this shining example of mutant heroism has now been turned against them. In the pages of Uncanny Avengers a mysterious evil Captain Krakoa has committed public crimes, including attacking the U.S. Capitol, sparking up anti-mutant (and anti-Krakoan) fervour. Now he’s after a nuclear weapon and may be about to destroy an American city in a truly audacious false-flag attack.

So, who is evil enough to carry out this scheme? Who is under that mask?

Who is this mystery man?

Image via Marvel Comics

The evidence is mounting up for one candidate, a villain at the core of one of Marvel’s most hated stories in years. In 2017’s Secret Empire Marvel left jaws on the floor by apparently revealing that Steve Rogers had been a HYDRA sleeper agent all along. Thankfully the reality was that there were two Steves, one good and one evil (popularly known as Stevil).

Stevil (aka HYDRA Cap, aka HYDRA Supreme) was eventually turned into a pile of goo by a psychic vampire in 2019, though any seasoned comic-book fan should know that death is a revolving door in superhero comics. So, could Captain Krakoa be Stevil back from the dead?

All the pieces matter

Image via Marvel Comics

Uncanny Avengers #2 offered a big clue to this reveal as it sees Steve Rogers taking on the evil Captain Krakoa. It doesn’t go well for Steve, and the villain gloats over his body and says:

“America could be a great country — if it’s leaders weren’t weak-minded fools intent on giving away our inheritance to trespassers.”

That’s definitely the kind of fascist thing Stevil would say, and who else could so handily dismantle Captain America in combat than his dark shadow?

Later we see M.O.D.O.K. and Doctor Stasis wondering if Captain Krakoa is going too far, with M.O.D.O.K. saying:

“I think we both knew when we brought that soldier out of ‘retirement’ that he might have a difficult time following orders.”

So he’s a “soldier” huh? And he’s been in some kind of non-literal “retirement” for a while that could well involve being brought back from a pile of goo. Hmm.

It’s also notable that after losing this fight Steve has been given a Bucky-style cybernetic arm brace while he heals. If we’re going to get some hot Steve/Stevil action in the coming issues, what better way to distinguish between hero and villain than with the metal arm?

More broadly, Stevil’s HYDRA costume is a sickly and villainous green, which matches nicely with the Captain Krakoa aesthetic.

The bottom half of Captain Krakoa’s face is visible, so perhaps Steve should have recognized himself even with the mask. Then again, if superheroes begin recognizing each other by the lower halves of their faces alone Batman is going to be out of a job.

Any other suspects?

Image via Marvel Comics

All that said the above may just be careful misdirection to make us believe Stevil is back. Other candidates mooted by fans include Nathan Summers (aka Stryfe) in disguise, the 1950s “Commie Smasher” Captain America William Burnside, Red Skull wearing a convincing mask, super-soldier Nuke, an evil clone of Cyclops, a brainwashed Magneto or, in a very silly twist, much-maligned football-based hero NFL SuperPro.

But all those are long shots, and by far the odds on favorite is that the evil Captain Krakoa is indeed Stevil. If so, we expect to see Steve Rogers’ good name being dragged through the mud once more as his evil counterpart continues to commit atrocities and besmirch the good name of mutant-kind.

Uncanny Avengers #3 will land on Oct. 25. Here’s hoping it’s got some answers.