Who is Booster Gold in the DC universe and what are his powers?

Booster Gold, aka Michael Jon Carter, is a time traveling superhero first seen in the DC Universe after the Crisis of Two Earths. Born in the 25th century, Carter was a poor boy with a talent for football. While his future was initially bright, Carter’s mother became deathly ill. In order to pay her medical bills, Carter bet against his team. Carter’s ruse was discovered and his football career ended before it began, but not before he was able to save his mother’s life.

Once he was released from prison, Carter got a job as a museum guard.Inspired by the incredible and daring feats he read about daily, and with the help of his robotic sidekick, Skeets, stole superhero and supervillain artifacts alike.His goals weren’t purely altruistic, however, as Carter’s ultimate goal was return to the past and use his knowledge of the future to become a millionaire, as well as a superhero himself.

Using a time machine built by Rip Hunter, another time traveling superhero, Carter returned to the 21st century with the intent to use his future tech to join the Justice League. After saving former president Ronald Regan, Carter accidentally combined his football nickname “Booster” and his chosen superhero name “Goldstar,” and thus Booster Gold was born.

What are Booster Gold’s powers?

Image via DC

Though he was born without powers, the technology Booster Gold took from the 25th century gives him everything he needs to keep up with the big hitters of the Justice League. Booster Gold has a very impressive suit that gives him the ability to fly, shoot energy blasts, create force fields, and even resist time travel paradoxes. Beyond those spectacular abilities he also has enhanced senses, strength and durability.

Perhaps Booster Gold’s greatest asset is his robot companion, Skeets. The former Museum guard robot holds records of everything that will happen up until the day he and Booster Gold left the 25th century.

Booster Gold’s motivations for becoming a superhero may not be as compassionate as his Justice League counterparts, but his actions will certainly make for interesting story telling. With the popularity of the superhero genre the inclusion of a hero obsessed with money and fame rather than altruism is a shift from the norm. Booster Gold is much more selfish than many of the heroes that have graced DC’s big screen in the past. With an ego that could rival Hal Jordan’s and desperation for a bank account that looks like Bruce Wayne’s, Michael Carter has plenty to offer the DCU.