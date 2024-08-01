Who is DC’s Natalia Knight, aka Nocturna, and how is she portrayed in ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’? 

Batman: Caped Crusader stands apart from other Dark Knight stories by portraying classic DC characters in unexpected ways. That is the case of Natalia Knight, aka Nocturna, who receives a dramatic reimagining in the animated series.

Created by Doug Moench and Gene Colan, Nocturna first appeared in 1983’s Detective Comics #529. In the comics, she was originally introduced as Natalia Knight, a jewel thief with a complex relationship with the Bat Family. Her backstory involved being an orphan adopted by a wealthy benefactor, later exposed to a radioactive laser that drained her skin of pigment. She briefly adopted Jason Todd and discovered Batman’s secret identity. Still, her relationship with the Dark Knight became more complex when they slept together, and she grew closer to Bruce Wayne.

Nocturna has become a more nuanced and morally ambiguous figure in recent years. Modern comics have explored her vampiric nature, giving her superhuman strength, light sensibility, and the need to drain other people’s blood or life energy, usually through a bite. These changes allow DC to use her as both a villain and a tragic figure as writers delve into themes of addiction, identity, and the struggle for self-control.

While Nocturna has appeared in various comic storylines, her presence in other media has been limited. She appeared only once on television as a serial killer in Arroverse’s Batwoman, played by Kayla Ewell. This makes her inclusion in Batman: Caped Crusader particularly noteworthy.

How did Batman: Caped Crusader revamp Nocturna?

In Batman: Caped Crusader, Natalia (voiced by Mckenna Grace) is portrayed as a child rather than an adult. This dramatic shift in age allows the show to explore themes of innocence, corruption, and the blurred lines between victim and villain. The series doesn’t even use the moniker “Nocturna,” referring to the character only as “Natalia.” However, the episode featuring her is titled “Nocturne,” a clear nod to her comic book persona.

In Caped Crusader, Natalia works at a carnival with her brother, Anton. Their act involves deception, as Natalia pretends to gain super strength from a machine built by her “mad scientist” brother. In reality, Natalia is cursed by a disease heavily implied to be a form of vampirism. She possesses superhuman strength but must drain the vital energy of others to sustain herself. She’s also vulnerable to sunlight, a classic vampire trait.

Natalia’s actions in the show are driven by her hunger, leading her to kidnap children visiting the carnival to drain their vital energy. This portrayal adds a tragic element to her character, as she’s depicted as a child herself, struggling with powers beyond her control.

In the episode, Natalia inadvertently kills her own brother, which convinces her to surrender and let the sun burn her body away. Batman (voiced by Hamish Linklater) intervenes, shielding her with his cape. This moment underscores Batman’s understanding that Natalia is a misguided child, driven by her unwanted condition rather than genuine malice. It’s also a turning point for the vengeful Dark Knight, who’s forced to rethink his black-and-white vision of criminality.

By blending horror elements with a poignant backstory, Caped Crusader creates a version of Nocturna that is both sympathetic and unsettling, perfectly fitting the series’ noir-inspired tone. Furthermore, while Nocturna is just a one-episode villain, her presence underlines the show’s deep moral discussion.

