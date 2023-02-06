Who is the Void in Marvel? ‘Thunderbolts’ game-changing rumored villain, explained

MCU fans are excitedly waiting to learn more about what characters and concepts the franchise’s upcoming movies will introduce, especially as the series is quickly approaching the next big Avengers crossover movie. One rumor that’s developed a lot of traction is that the upcoming Thunderbolts movie will be introducing a being that could turn the entire MCU on its head. But what is Void, and why are Marvel fans desperate to see the character make the jump to live-action?

What are the rumors, and where did they come from?

These rumors originate in a stream hosted by Beyond The Trailer, a discussion show focusing on movie news and gossip. During the stream, Grace Randolph, the host, noted that Sentry had been cast and that the character would be in Thunderbolts.

However, she then went on to say:

“The Sentry is comics accurate. The Sentry will have the Void.”

And this line sent the social media rumor mill into overdrive, with many fans arguing that Void’s arrival will have massive ramifications for the future of the MCU.

Who is the Void, and why are they so important?

Image via Marvel Comics

Making its debut in Sentry #1 in 2000, Void is less of a person and more of a conscious concept. While its true in-universe origins are unknown, it has been suggested that Void is the angel of death that God said to kill the Israelite firstborns as part of the plagues of Egypt (Siege #4, 2010).

Void became linked to Robert Reynolds when Robert broke into a laboratory that was doing work as part of Project: Sentry, an attempt to make a more powerful version of the Super Soldier Serum. His substance addiction clouded his mind, and Robert grabbed and drank the Golden Sentry Serum. However, this caused the Void to be reborn, acting as the dark counterpart to Sentry, Reynolds’ new superhero persona.

Since then, the Void has gone on rampages of pure destruction, decimating anything in its wake. Void can take on any form it wishes and uses this power to prey on people’s darkest fears taking on many horrific forms. On top of this, it is functionally immortal and has superhuman strength, speed, and stamina, allowing it to easily outclass most heroes. Plus, Void can possess heroes other than Sentry, transferring its powers to them as it does.

Because of this, Void has been able to do horrible things to heroes and civilians alike. So far, Void has been able to send Hulk into a destructive rage and has fought and defeated Ares during The Siege of Asgard. This led to Void nearly killing Thor, only being stopped when other Avengers intervened, showing Void’s immense power.

Plus, attempts to kill Void have failed, with heroes only being able to suppress it for short amounts of time. These failed attempts include one that saw Void getting thrown into the Sun (Sentry #8, 2006,) showing that Void is not to be trifled with.

Because of this, the introduction of Void could totally upend the MCU, forcing Earth’s heroes to fight harder than ever to protect the Earth. Also, Void’s most famous stories heavily involve Reed Richards, making this a great way to pull the Fantastic Four into the MCU.