Willem Dafoe pokes fun at Joker fan casting on ‘Saturday Night Live’

It has been weeks since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released and fans of Willem Dafoe are still busy gushing about his highly-awaited return as the Green Goblin. Thanks to his supremely expressive face acting skills, the actor is already in demand for bringing another comic book baddie to life – he is an extremely popular choice amongst DC fans for the Joker. So, what does Dafoe think about this famous fan-casting? Well, he has finally given a hilariously fitting reply to people wanting him as the Clown Prince of Crime.

The Oscar-nominated actor recently made his debut on Saturday Night Live as a host and spoke at length about the beginning of his career as an actor. The highlight of his amusing monologue was Willem Dafoe addressing his extremely expressive face and how it has made him a forever candidate for the role of DC’s Joker.

“Look, I can’t help that I have an expressive face. I can’t control it! I don’t think about controlling it. I’m not one of those subtle actors like Nicolas Cage or Al Pacino. Maybe that’s why people come up to me and say, ‘You know what role you’d be perfect for? The Joker.’ Always nice to hear that you got the vibe of a sociopath.”

DC fans might just get their wish of seeing Willem Dafoe as the Joker…or at least as a character just like the villain. Just days ago, the actor had shared that he wishes to play the part of a “Joker imposter” opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in a future film where his character would be “riffing off” whatever the original villain did. With Dafoe already ready to jump on board, all that’s left is for Warner Bros. to greenlight this dreamy idea for the yet-to-be-officially confirmed Joker 2.