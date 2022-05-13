Your favorite Marvel heroes are set to go head-to-head in all-new comic battle royale

Ahead of the Fortnite X Marvel Zero War mini-series launching in June fans have gotten their first glimpse of volume #3, and also a list of in-game gifts that collectors will receive.

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War is written by Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and has been drawn by Sergio Davila. Issue three’s cover boasts a handful of popular Marvel characters including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Shuri, and more facing off against dinosaurs in the Savage Land.

“The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and The Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it’s an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land, as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron’s not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard…”

Zero War is the second collaboration between Marvel and Fortnite with the first arriving back in 2020. This collab was Fortnite X Marvel – Nexus War: Thor. Since then Marvel has showcased a ton of upcoming content for Zero War including a variant cover of its first issue.

Those who collect the print issues of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War will receive codes for Fortnite in-game loot. Here’s a look at what you will receive with each issue.

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 – New Spider-Man Outfit

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #2 – New Iron Man Wrap

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3 – New Wolverine Pickaxe

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #4 – New Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War Spray

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5 – New Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War Loading Screen

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1-#5 – Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War Outfit

Eventually, the Spider-Man Outfit, Iron Man Wrap, and Wolverine Pickaxe will be available in-game but the rest will remain exclusive to the physical comics forever.

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War will launch its debut issue on June 8.