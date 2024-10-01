‘My sense is that it’s all going to converge’: Listen up, young Padawans, because Giancarlo Esposito is spilling ‘Star Wars’ tea and it affects ‘The Mandalorian’

As Disney looks ahead to their Star Wars future — despite it taking place a long time ago — details about the upcoming new movie are being shared and fulfilling fans of the galactic saga with a new hope.

A few alumni actors of the franchise, especially of recent shows, showed up for the Star Wars panel at Dragon Con this year, and discussed the saga’s new storytelling landscape, which potentially could be explored more through film than on television, going forward.

Dragon Con, as their own website explains, “is the largest multi-media, popular culture convention focusing on science fiction & fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film in the universe.”

Emily Swallow who plays the armorer on Mandalorian, showed up in costume to surprise her friend Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Moff Gideon. pic.twitter.com/olHOZcjy97 — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) December 17, 2023

Star Wars guests at Dragon Con 2024 included Manny Jacinto from The Acolyte, despite Disney announcing that it won’t be renewing that particular series, though his work in the overall franchise may not be done. Also there was Natasha Liu Bordizzo who plays Sabine Wren in Ahsoka which, in contrast to The Acolyte, was renewed for another season.

Danny Trejo, who appeared as a Rancor keeper in The Book of Boba Fett, was actually there and expressed his desire to return to the franchise, and believes it could be a real possibility.

Giancarlo Esposito who plays Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, gave some apparent insight that may intrigue hopeful fans. He stated, “Disney will figure out how to join all of these characters into one really great movie or TV show. That’s my sense of where it will go.”

Culture Slate first reported Esposito’s statements but he didn’t stop there, reminding everyone about the newly announced film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is due to be released in 2026. Moving the The Mandalorian away from a series into the film world may not be the only change the story goes through.

Esposito added, “My sense is that it’s all going to converge at one point or another and we’re going to have another trilogy or more of films.”

If this does indeed happen, it would make sense for Disney, since they have issues continuing series, having already cancelled The Acolyte and failing to continue The Book of Boba Fett thanks to mixed reviews. Even shows that Disney sticks with tend to have a significant amount of time between seasons, making fans wait for years for a new episode in multiple cases.

Now, as Esposito suggests, there could be an opportunity to bring characters like Boba Fett and others together with roles in the upcoming film(s).

Of course, the 2026 Mandalorian movie is promising for other reasons, not the least of which is that Sigourney Weaver has been rumored to join the cast. Weaver, of sci-fi film fame thanks to Aliens and even Ghostbusters would be joining the Star Wars universe for the first time.

Watch the trailer for Skeleton Crew, streaming with a two-episode series premiere December 3 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pfj8E8WJ8n — Star Wars (@starwars) August 10, 2024

Whether or not we see a convergence of characters in new films, the future is bright for the space opera despite some opinions of the contrary. The next big premiere for the franchise is actually on Dec 3 when the series Skeleton Crew hits Disney Plus.

