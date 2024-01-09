‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ release window, cast, and more

Star Wars is heading in an all new (but familiar) direction in the coming years. While Walt Disney has been fleshing out the galaxy far, far away with ample television offerings, its finally redirecting and sending The Mandalorian’s Din Djarin and Grogu to the big screen.

Disney officially announced that the film (aptly named The Mandalorian & Grogu) would go into production sometime in January 2024, so the film is several years out yet, but it’s still generating plenty of buzz.

The Mandalorian & Grogu potential release date

Directed by Jon Favreau, and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian & Grogu will go into production later this year.



As of the time of writing, there is no substantial news about when The Mandalorian & Grogu might hit theaters. We know the project will be directed by Jon Favreau (who shines as one of the fandom’s penultimate Star Wars contributors of the last decade) and will be produced by Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy.

While Filoni is working with Favreau to further the best father-son relationship in the galaxy, Dave Filoni is diligently working on Ahsoka season 2.

Kennedy’s name gives many Star Wars diehards a lingering sense of dread after the widely unpopular sequel trilogy. Despite the slew of negative backlash from recent Disney Plus offerings, the producer is still going strong within the company. The summer of 2023 saw fake reports that the producer was being let go, but with her name still heavily attached to any and all things Star Wars, those rumors are all but debunked.

For her part, Kennedy seems to be taking a back seat, saying,

“Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

The Mandalorian & Grogu cast

It goes without saying that Pedro Pascal will be returning as the iconic Din Djarin, at least in voice. Fresh off an excellent year with The Last of Us and rumored to be the next Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four reboot, Pascal might be too busy to don his iconic armor. Not to worry, the actor has been using a body double for years. Though fans have learned to spot the difference, it doesn’t mean that Din has lost any of his panache.

So far, the series has seen Grogu stay relatively silent. Unless Disney decides to do something incredibly drastic and give our boy some actual lines, voice actor David Acord will likely return for those adorable baby-like vocalizations.

The series is still incredibly under wrap, but we’re hoping to see a return from some Mandalorian favorites like Bo Katan Kryze (Katee Sackoff) and Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and The Armorer (Emily Swallow).

The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s potential place in the galaxy

Per ScreenRant the Mandalorian movie was announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023. The original announcement said the film would follow a fourth season of The Mandalorian and put Dave Filoni in the director’s chair. The Project is meant to tie Disney Plus series like Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and potentially even the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew together. Though the project aims to kick off this year, Disney has plenty of leg work before The Mandalorian & Grogu can take off.

This is a developing story and will be updated.