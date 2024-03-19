Why are the Jedi wearing gold robes in ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte?’

Star Wars has finally dropped the first looks at Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte, and though many fans are leery in the wake of Disney’s recent releases, spirits are high. The minute-long teaser gives little to nothing away, but fans are all in for the yet unexplored era of the High Republic.

While much of the costuming looks familiar, there are some obvious deviations from traditional color schemes. Yellow light sabers are on full display, but the less subtle shift in robes has die-hards drooling. So, what’s the big deal with the Jedi’s shiny new DRIP?

Why did the Jedi wear gold during the High Republic?

via Lucasfilm

For much of Star Wars’ run, Jedi have been outcasts. The original and sequel trilogies showed us a galaxy where Jedi were mostly eradicated, their traditions and culture obliterated by Darth Vader and the Empire. Even the prequel trilogy sees Jedi in earthen tones and simple garb, a stark contrast from the gold and white some Jedi are flashing seen in The Acolyte.

Getting the obvious symbolism out of the way, gold and white is a classic combination for only the purest of characters. It goes hand-in-hand with divinity, incorruptibility, and generosity. Showing the Jedi in these colors indicates that during the High Republic, they are in their prime. The galaxy is at peace, technological and cultural renaissances are taking place on the core planets, and the Jedi order itself is at its peak.

In The Clone Wars, the Jedi are a force to be reckoned with, yet the order has just 10,000 members scattered throughout the planets. We don’t have a number for the High Republic yet, but we know that the Jedi order was greater in number and more diverse than ever before. The trailer showcases this so well – for the first time ever, it looks like there might be more alien Jedi than not.

Limited communication abilities meant that Jedi Temples and outposts were spread throughout the galaxy. With no solid way to transmit messages, Jedi needed to be reachable on any given planet. That likely meant that there was more time spent in ceremonial robes; typically pristine white leggings, topped with golden tunics, and draped with snow-white cloaks.

But those most likely to don the outfit were those Jedi stationed aboard the Starlight Beacon – a primary set piece for much of Disney’s ongoing High Republic multimedia project.

During a cataclysmic event known as the Great Hyperspace Disaster or the Legacy Run Disaster, the Jedi inhabitants of the Starlight Beacon rescued thousands of civilians. When a century-old transport vehicle, The Legacy Run, was ripped apart by pressure in a hyperspace lane. Its debris scattered across the galaxy, gathering speed, and turning into a galactic hailstorm dangerous enough to warrant a system-wide evacuation.

The first to hear the message was Jedi Master Avar Kriss, the Marshall of the Starlight Beacon. She coordinated the rescue effort, directing 100 Jedi in transit to help the hapless people caught in the debris storm. Decked out in their robes of gold, the Jedi rushed into action and managed to rescue several civilians from the transport ship as well as mitigate much of the disaster.

The very public rescue was widely broadcast, and the Jedi became synonymous with their pristine gold and white robes.