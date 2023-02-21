25 best frog puns

Puns never fail to give us a hearty chuckle or a silly excuse to crack a little smile on our faces. This is because puns combine two seemingly unrelated ideas in an amusing way. Yet, not even our oblivious amphibian pals are ever safe from the dad-joke-powered pun radar. If you are here to help other people have a ribbiting good time, then here are the best frog puns for you to hop into.

Funny frog puns

Why are frogs so happy? Because they eat whatever bugs them. What do frogs do with paper? They Rip-it. Being a Frog is a Ribbiting experience. Frogs do a great job because they just hop into it. Why didn’t the frog park on the side of the road? He was afraid of getting toad. What do you call a woman with a frog on her head? Lily. Why did the frog make so many mistakes? It jumped to the wrong conclusions. What do stylish frogs wear? Jumpsuits. What kind of music do frogs listen to? Hip hop. What did the frog dress up as on Halloween? A prince. What jumps up and down in front of a car? Froglights. What’s the preferred car of frogs? The Beetle. What do you call a frog spy? A croak and dagger agent. What is a frog’s favorite time of year? Leap year. What do you call a time-traveling frog? A quantum leap. Which frog has horns? A bullfrog. What happens when two frogs collide? They get tongue-tied. What kind of pole is short and floppy? A tadpole. Toad-ay is the little tadpole’s big day. A young frog is called a toad-dler. What is a frog’s favorite drink during the winter? Hot croak-co. What did the spider like about the frog? Its webbed feet. What has red spots all over its green skin? A frog with chicken pox. Why did the frog robber get pardoned? Because it was the first time he had Kerm-itted a crime. What did the frog say when his car broke down? “I need to jump-start it.”

And there you have it, folks — a comprehensive list of some of the best frog puns out there. From “hoppy” to “toad-ally” hilarious, these puns are sure to make you ribbit with laughter. So, go ahead and leap into the world of frog humor! In fact, let these puns jump-start your day.