20 best anniversary gifts for him, ranked

Every time you reach a milestone with a man, there’s reason for some celebration. Relationships, whether they’re simple friendships, complicated partnerships, or blissful (or not) marriages, an anniversary is a beautiful way to celebrate an enjoined life. There is one fact that can’t be dodged, and that’s how hard it is to shop for anniversary gifts for men. Not to worry, we’re on it! We’ve got 20 of the best gifts to make sure he knows exactly how special he is, and how thoughtful you are.

Recommended Videos

Anniversaries should be fun! A night to celebrate each other, and all that you’ve been through. Get someone to watch the kids, or dogs, get all dressed up and get into it out there! When it comes to buying a gift, think about the things he enjoys to do. What are his favorite TV shows? Does he enjoy the outdoors? Is he a video game guy? All of these things can help you absolutely knock the gift giving into the stratosphere.

That’s the key thing here: categories. Every man has specific things he enjoys around certain activities. Some dudes love sports, so why not some cool team gear? Others enjoy astronomy! Sure, not a lot, but trust us, they’re out there, and they’ll appreciate a partner who knows them inside and out.

Regardless, we’ve made things as easy as we could for you by listing 20 of the hottest anniversary gifts for him.

Can’t go wrong with Beats by Dr. Dre for both style and audio elegance.

If you’re looking to get some over the ear headphones with all the bells and whistles you’re looking for and then some, go for the top shelf. This is the standard bearer for all the other headphones out there. Can’t go wrong with Beats!

Does he love espresso? Like really love it? Then he’ll love this.

It really is a shame to end up with a substandard espresso machine. Someone who understands not only the beauty of the drip but the mechanical inklings behind it deserves something spectacular. This is it. This is the one.

He wants to give you the moon and the stars. Why not give it to him first?

An uncannily beautiful facsimile of the real thing, this shining moon lamp works on a lot of levels. It’s also a guaranteed mood setter for when a couple wants to get some romantic lighting going and set the atmosphere perfectly.

When a simple replica of the stars just won’t do.

We naturally raise our gaze to the skies to admire the stars, but why not give him something to get even closer to the action? This bad boy is a little pricey, but it’s the best grab and go telescope on the market today. It’s also exceptionally crafted and looks sleek, like a spacehip.

Because everything looks better on a bigger screen!

Can’t afford to get him that big screen TV? A movie projector is the ultimate life hack for that. You’ll only be limited by the size of the walls you want to reflect it off of. Let the summer fun begin!

Takes the guesswork out by letting the guesswork do its thing.

If you’re like 90% of the couples on this planet, you tend to get a little indecisive when it comes to getting some take out. Let the dice do all the heavy lifting and relax knowing your significant other can’t argue with the final decision! (We know that’s not true).

“Siri, make this room romantic as hell.”

It used to be that the only way to get a nice fire going inside was either a wood-burning stove, or a fireplace (or arson). Those days are over, as you can now get this nifty portable and safe fireplace for all your romantic and aesthetic needs. Never leave the house to get firewood again!

If he loves gaming and doesn’t have this, you’ll make his year.

There’s a reason Nintendo is always at the forefront of the video game industry. With legendary characters and games that define and defy boundaries, a Nintendo Switch is such a great gift for someone into video games. This special Mario-colored edition is even more so.

For the go go gadget lover in the house.

Gadget time! This is a flashlight (useful) but also it’s flexible and telescopic for getting into those hard to reach places that only your man likes to go. It’s fun and bendy, who could ask for anything more?

Taking a classic to its natural evolution.

What to get the working writer with a penchant for technology? Why, the Moleskine smart writing set of course! You get a smart pen, a smart notebook and a whole lot of freedom. Every stroke gets recorded and can be uploaded and manipulated in real time. You’ll never lose your notes or ideas again!

Is there a better gift than a good night’s sleep?

If you’ve been dealing with a cranky partner lately, perhaps they’re not really getting the quality sleep they need and deserve. A nice pillow can make a huge difference, and the Casper cooling gel pillow is something that needs to be experienced to be believed. It really has the potential to change your life.

Every man deserves a hot shave every now and then. Bring that magical experience home.

Okay listen. Sure you don’t need a heated razor, but you also don’t need a TV. These are both luxuries that turn into necessities over time. Your man works hard! Get him a nice shaving experience; something he can look forward to every morning.

If he’s a musician and/or a gearhead, he’ll absolutely love this.

This little speaker is just so perfect. It has the complete Marshall look with that iconic Marshall sound. It’s meant to be effortless and stylish, and it succeeds at both. Even the knobs feel authentic, with just the right amount of weight to them. There’s even a sweet app to go along with it.

This ain’t your dad’s ice bucket.

What’s so special about this ice bucket? It’s a Yeti, for starters. That means you’re getting top-of-the-line construction and materials that will keep things cold as long as they need to be. It also looks incredibly sleek, like it would beat you in a footrace. Ice cold!

A VR headset that won’t make you miss a mortgage payment.

VR Headsets used to be out of the price range of the everyday layman, but those days are thankfully coming to an end. The Meta Quest 2 is the easiest way to get him that VR set he’s always wanted to buy but wouldn’t dream of getting for himself. Think about all the time he’ll be occupied with this thing!

Putting the N in New Balance.

If there’s a shoe that’s the most New Balance of all the New Balance, it’s the S 327. That’s no ordinary N. Everyone will know that his dad level is in the hundreds when they see him mowing the lawn in these bad boys. Give him what he deserves.

A short walk to practice his short game.

A putting green in your house is about the coolest gift any partner can get for their man. He will whittle the hours away perfecting his shot, making bets, hanging with the boys and generally having an amazing time all thanks to this portable golfing godsend.

A single tie is a snoozefest, but what about a whole tie experience?

Yes. A tie is the lamest gift you can get a man. That doesn’t mean all tie-related gifting options are off the table. This high-end set of silk ties includes numerous cufflinks, tie clips and other tie parapheniala to jazz up a weeknight or weekend look. It’s like a treasure chest but with ties instead of treasure you get it.

Enough with the tinny smartphone speaker in the bathroom!

It’s a shower head that’s also a speaker! This bad boy really exists and it’s not cheap but it’s a speaker! In a shower head! This is a technology that’s in dire need for any shower singing man worth his bath salt. Bathroom karaoke anyone?

Keep those stress levels down and everything else up.

Staying loose and limber gets harder the older you get. Stress, wear and tear and the general malfeasance of a daily existence all battle the easy and laid-back life we wish we all had. Enter the Starship Enterprise of neck massagers. This thing has more settings than a French oven, and it’s much simpler to use. Watch him unwind and relax with this sweet vibrating gift from the massage gods.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy