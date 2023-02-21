27 best owl puns

Are you ready to have a hoot with some owl puns? If you’re a fan of these wise and majestic creatures, then you’re in for a treat. Owls are not only fascinating birds, but they also make for some great wordplay. So, without feather ado, we’ve compiled a collection of owl puns that are sure to make you laugh and maybe even give you some inspiration for your own jokes.

Funny owl puns

Hoot have thought it would be this easy? What’s an owl’s favorite song? Owl by Myself. Like feather like son. Without feather ado What’s an owl’s least favorite subject? Owlgebra. A wise man once said, I’m owl ears. Why do owls shower so often? So they don’t smell fowl. What happens when owls get married? They walk down the owl. What’s an owl’s political leaning? Left-wing. Did you hear about the birds shopping on Black Friday? It was a real free for owl. Look hoo’s talking! I’m talon you, it was not me! And I will Owl-ways love you. What is an owl’s favorite restaurant? Hooters. That guy sure seems like a know-it-owl What do owls use to wipe their mouths? A tis-hoo paper. What is an owl’s favorite restaurant? Hooters. Why did the owl have to go to rehab? Because he was an owlcaholic. What do you call an owl that has been caught in the act? A “spotted” owl. What do you get when you mix owls and oysters together? Pearls of wisdom. What do you get when you cross an owl with a donkey? A smart ass. What is a medieval owl called? A knight owl. You know what they say: owl’s well that ends well. What do you call an owl that can travel through time? Doctor Hoo. Owls play Call of Duty because they love first-person hooting games. Where does the wise owl live? In the neighbourhoot. What do you call a magic owl? Hoo-dini.

And that’s a wrap! We hope that you found these puns to be a real hoot. Owls have inspired artists, poets, and writers for centuries — and it’s no wonder why. Whether you’re looking to entertain your friends, impress your family, or simply enjoy some witty wordplay, owl puns are always a great choice.