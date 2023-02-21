27 best owl puns
Are you ready to have a hoot with some owl puns? If you’re a fan of these wise and majestic creatures, then you’re in for a treat. Owls are not only fascinating birds, but they also make for some great wordplay. So, without feather ado, we’ve compiled a collection of owl puns that are sure to make you laugh and maybe even give you some inspiration for your own jokes.
Funny owl puns
- Hoot have thought it would be this easy?
- What’s an owl’s favorite song? Owl by Myself.
- Like feather like son.
- Without feather ado
- What’s an owl’s least favorite subject? Owlgebra.
- A wise man once said, I’m owl ears.
- Why do owls shower so often? So they don’t smell fowl.
- What happens when owls get married? They walk down the owl.
- What’s an owl’s political leaning? Left-wing.
- Did you hear about the birds shopping on Black Friday? It was a real free for owl.
- Look hoo’s talking!
- I’m talon you, it was not me!
- And I will Owl-ways love you.
- What is an owl’s favorite restaurant? Hooters.
- That guy sure seems like a know-it-owl
- What do owls use to wipe their mouths? A tis-hoo paper.
- Why did the owl have to go to rehab? Because he was an owlcaholic.
- What do you call an owl that has been caught in the act? A “spotted” owl.
- What do you get when you mix owls and oysters together? Pearls of wisdom.
- What do you get when you cross an owl with a donkey? A smart ass.
- What is a medieval owl called? A knight owl.
- You know what they say: owl’s well that ends well.
- What do you call an owl that can travel through time? Doctor Hoo.
- Owls play Call of Duty because they love first-person hooting games.
- Where does the wise owl live? In the neighbourhoot.
- What do you call a magic owl? Hoo-dini.
And that’s a wrap! We hope that you found these puns to be a real hoot. Owls have inspired artists, poets, and writers for centuries — and it’s no wonder why. Whether you’re looking to entertain your friends, impress your family, or simply enjoy some witty wordplay, owl puns are always a great choice.