The Taco Bell Cheez It Crunchwrap release date, confirmed

Taco Bell is known to have some pretty wild creations. Whether it is the Mexican Pizza, the crunch wrap, or Doritos Locos Tacos, they certainly know how to take classic Tex-Mex ingredients and run with them, oftentimes to great success.

Recommended Videos

Their newest creation is a Big Cheez-It tostada and a Cheez-it Crunch Wrap.

Food influencer Markie Devo confirmed the new menu items on his Instagram.

According to his caption, they began circulating for test runs across the country in 2022 and were originally supposed to launch in 2023. The Giant Cheez-It items appear to take on the classic crunch wrap and tostada with a larger-than-life Cheez-It in the middle.

Cheez-It lovers can expect a giant tostada Cheez-It topped with beef, sour cream, diced tomatoes, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese. The crunch wrap will include beef, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, and tomatoes wrapped in a giant Cheez-It in place of the crispy shell and a soft tortilla.

Not only is Taco Bell introducing two new beverage items; a Strawberry Limonada freeze and a Vanilla Creme Limonada freeze, both of which are expected to launch in June of 2024 with some locations carrying them earlier, per Markie Devo who got his information from a Taco Bell employee.

Commenters are a little skeptical of the new additions to the menu, many of them pointing out that the Cheez-It tostada and the Cheez-It Crunch wrap still aren’t listed on the app. But Taco Bell’s social media pages have been very quiet and very orange, so it’s looking good for the Cheez-It hopefuls.

And most Taco Bell lovers are just excited, one person even suggested putting the giant Cheez-It on the menu along with some nacho cheese sauce to dip. Most are just reloading their app until they make their first deliciously cheesy order.

Early access for app users to order online is supposed to be between May 30th and June 5th. The cheezy duo will then be made available at all locations nationwide on June 6th. But if you want to try the new additions, you have to act fast. The Cheez-It specialties will only be available for a limited time, being taken off of menus on July 17th or as long as supplies last.

It’s an especially good time to be a Cheez-Its fan because the snack also opened up a pop-up diner in Woodstock, New York. The menu served everything from Cheez-It burgers to Cheez-It milkshakes through May 26.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more