What Heart Condition Does Miley Cyrus Have?

Back in the mid-2000s, Disney Channel was notorious for its rollout of teen pop originals that catered to the adolescent demographic. Mainly geared towards young girls, the Disney Channel invested in several teen stars including Raven Simone, Amanda Byrnes, and Hilary Duff. But the most well-known star from that era is the one and only Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus first touched our hearts as a lovable teen with a pop star alter ego, Hannah Montana. For four seasons, the show Hannah Montana ruled the airwaves and dominated merchandise sales as young teenage girls resonated with the average teen with an extraordinary job description. Then Miley Cyrus decided to pursue her career as a real-life pop star and made it her business to shed the innocent image that defined her brand for so long.

Needless to say, it worked. Miley Cyrus music career took off; earning her several awards and numerous #1 singles. She was considered by Time to be one the Greatest Artists Of All Time in 2019. She’s been featured in several movies and has even been a coach on the NBC singing competition show, The Voice.

Cyrus has also shown that she also has a big heart. She’s fought for the LGBTQ community, advocated for the homeless, and participates in 39 charities including the Make A Wish Foundation.

But with all of the work she’s put in, Miley still has to watch how hard she pushes herself. Because with that big heart, comes a few complications.

In her book, Miles To Go, the former Disney star revealed that she lives with a condition called Tachycardia: a heart that beats over 100 times per minute. There are several types of Tachycardia; each type depends on which part of the heart causes the fast heartbeat.

However, Cyrus also assures fans is not life-threatening:

“The type of tachycardia I have isn’t dangerous. It won’t hurt me, but it does bother me,” she penned in her autobiography. “There is never a time onstage when I’m not thinking about my heart.”

There was a time though, where Miley Cyrus’ struggles with heavy drug usage threatened to make the condition worse; leading to heart muscle problem and even possibly a stroke. Luckily for her heart, Cyrus has instead refocused on living a much healthier life, which includes a commitment to stay drug-free; one that she’s upheld since 2017.

“I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now!” she said in an interview with Elle magazine. Cyrus is also said to have given up smoking cigarettes as well; so it looks like she’s serious!