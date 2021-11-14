Who Is Ed Helms’ Wife?

Nine times out of ten, even if you don’t recognize the name, you know who Ed Helms is. The 47-year-old actor has been around Hollywood for quite some time, and is most famous for his roles in the critically acclaimed sitcom, The Office and The Hangover films. Outside of that, not much about him is widely known.

And though he has admitted to having a wife and child, not much is known about them either. So who is Ed Helm’s wife?

Who is Ed Helms?

Born in Georgia on January 24th 1974, Ed Helms is a veteran Hollywood actor who rose to fame for his portrayal of salesman/ Regional sales manager Andy Bernard in the Emmy-winning series, The Office. He’s also appeared in the hit comedy series, Arrested Development.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Helms studied the Arts in high school and graduated from college in 1996 with a major in film theory and technology. After graduating, he then moved to New York City to pursue a career in entertainment and joined a comedy troupe before performing stand-up on the New York comedy circuit. He got his first break in 2002 when he was cast as a “field report” contributor on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He even went on to appear on the show periodically for four years before finally moving on to his iconic role on The Office. Helms remained on the show from 2006 until the series finale in 2013. Since then, Helms has been considered a comedy favorite for the latter part the past decade.

During his time as Andy on The Office, Helms was casted to play Stu in The Hangover movies. As we all well know, The Hangover Movies became a massively successful franchise; which opened the door for Helms to star in more big-screen projects. Since then, Helms has starred in several films including Love The Coopers, Chappaquiddick, Father Figures, Corporate Animals, Tag, Coffee & Kareem, Vacation, and Cedar Rapids. He currently stars on the Peacock original sitcom, Rutherford Falls, where he also serves as an executive producer.

The Mysterious Family Of Ed Helms

Despite Helm’s frequent presence in film and television, the actor is actually a very private man. He doesn’t mention much about his private life; however, the actor has admitted that he is married and has a daughter – though to this day Helms has never publicly mentioned his wife or daughter by name. And good luck trying to find any information on them; there’s barely any information on Helms Wikipedia page.

In spite of the privacy, he does talk about them periodically in interviews. For example, Helms described his wife on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as being very “outdoorsy”, suggesting that they go camping for vacation. Helms, on the other hand, has admitted that he doesn’t have the same interest in the great outdoors. If he’s anything like the characters he plays on screen, odds are that vacation was probably a very interesting experience for both him and the rest of the family.

During his time on the show, Helms also told a hilarious story about the time he was rumored to be having an affair with actress Demi Moore. Ironically enough, the story actually ane out while the Helms family were on vacation. During their time away, Helms suddenly got a call from his publicist that a tabloid had published an article claiming that he and Demi Moore were an item. Naturally, Helms informed his wife of the situation. However, he wasn’t prepared for the response he got.

“Before I can say anything, they go, “Demi Moore, high five!” Can you believe this tabloid thought you and Demi Moore could be a couple?’,” Helms told Jimmy Kimmel. Needless to say, the comment hurt Helm’s pride a little bit, but he clearly managed to get over it.

Aside from his wife, Helms also makes it a point to avoid revealing too many details about his daughter. When Jimmy Kimmel tried to pry the name out of Helm’s lips on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Helms hilariously responded with, “Her name, weirdly, is Jimmy Kimmel.” The response of course prompted much laughter, but to this day, audiences still don’t know the name Helms’ daughter.

However, just like he did with his wife, Helms has spoken about his interaction with his daughter. During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor even recalled a recent road trip that he had taken with his family and his daughter’s latest addiction to the TV.

“We can put an iPad up and it’s like the greatest thing in the world to her. And actually, it kept her pretty chill for this extremely long drive,” Helms told DeGeneres. ” but it was also maybe a miscalculation because when a kid doesn’t get much TV and then gets this massive dose, it’s like heroin.” Helms went on to admit that it was difficult to finally get things back to normal. ” It is a brutal battle trying to readjust a child to know TV.”

Other than that, Helms has not really revealed much about his family life. Helms clearly cherishes his family and is very protective of them. After being in the industry for so many years, Helms has seen a lot and is quite aware of how being in the public eye can bring lots of scrutiny; which he clearly wishes to save his family from. It may seem odd that Helms chooses to keep his family in the “imaginary people” category, but if you think about it, you can’t scrutinize or attack what you can’t see.