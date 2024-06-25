Best anniversary gifts for her: our 20 favorites

Ahh, that sweet time of year is here again: the anniversary of the day you decided to dedicate yourself to the woman you love. Whether it was 5 or 50 years ago, it’s still a special day that needs to be handled with care and precision. You can’t buy her just anything. But what should you buy her? We’re here to help! Keep reading for the 20 best anniversary gifts for her.

Recommended Videos

Some interesting facts before we dive in here. People didn’t always celebrate wedding anniversaries annually. Nowadays, the date is usually one of three instances: either the day a couple met, the day of the marriage proposal, or the actual wedding date. However, the real origin of the wedding anniversary celebration goes back to the Holy Roman Empire.

You see, only two big numbers used to be celebrated. A wife who stayed with her husband for 25 years was awarded a silver wreath, and at 50 years, they got a wreath of gold. Eventually, as time passed, it became more common to celebrate a bit more often. Now we’re on the hook yearly! Don’t worry though, you don’t have to get her something every year, you get to. With that attitude of gratitude in mind, let’s dive in.

Oh, one more thing. These gifts should be among the most thoughtful of the year, so make sure you know what she likes and doesn’t. There’s a lot of jewelry out there so try to get a feel for what she already has, or simply ask. Asking goes a long way.

Photo via Amazon

For when she wants those sweet words of affirmation.

Don’t worry. We’re not giving you homework. This fun fill-in-the-blank masterpiece gives you simple prompts for different aspects of your love. It can be raunchy, or sweet, or somewhere in between. It comes with pointers so you won’t muck up the feelings and it’s curated from “authors, bloggers, and other creative types.” Plus it’s just really fun to do.

Image via Amazon

Let her know you love her and are ready for more.

The easy home run gift, better for a newer couple but still a winner regardless. Sometimes it’s the simplest gifts that mean the most. It’s a straightforward sentiment that’s sure to melt even the most icy hearts, especially with the hot coffee inside!

Photo via Amazon

The Porsche of hair wrap accessories.

We’ll just come out and let you know this is not necessarily the most affordable of hair curlers, but you get what you pay for and this one is a doozy. It uses air instead of extreme heat so you’re not going to get any heat damage when you use it. Pricey, but she’s worth it, right?

Photo via Amazon

Show her the literal meaning of star-crossed lovers.

Okay, this is actually really cool. Take the phrase “the stars aligned” to a whole other level by commemorating just where they were in the sky when you had your special day. A visual interpretation of life-long love.

Photo via Amazon

Build your love story with a romantic year of fun date ideas.

A whole 365 days of date ideas? Sure, this kind of sounds like a cop-out, but we could all use a little help in the date department. You want her to feel special! Write your own story with these suggestions.

Photo via Amazon

Do you have a special song together? Why not get it in gold?

Every couple has a song that makes them remember why they fell in love in the first place. Doesn’t even really matter the song; it’s more about the feeling you get when it comes on. This gift will let everyone know how much you love the song and each other.

Photo via Amazon

If she’s into puzzles she’s going to love the thought behind this one.

There are people out there who really enjoy doing puzzles. If it’s your special someone, then she’ll love putting together a unique and personalized puzzle featuring the two of you on your special day. Fun!

Photo via Amazon

A fitting keepsake reminder of your beautiful day.

Not going to lie, this gift is probably more for a couple that’s been together 25 plus years. It’s a sweet little reminder that every day you get to spend together is an absolute blessing.

Photo via Amazon

Natural, beautiful and timeless just like she is.

An elegant board for when she wants to bust out the fancy cheese and knives. Or, something nice for a couple to enjoy while they watch the latest episode of Love Island.

Photo via Amazon

The couple that travels together stays together. This will commemorate it.

If you’re a traveling couple then this gift is just perfect. It gives you something to look forward to, as well as something to do together when you get back from a trip. Can you make it to all seven continents together? Why not try!

Photo via Amazon

Get her something so comfortable she’ll want to wear to work.

These are some of the most comfortable pajamas on our blue planet, bar none. They are 95% Bamboo Viscose and 5% spandex for that comfy stretch. It’s breathable and moisture-wicking too, so it’ll keep you cool on a hot night.

Photo via Amazon

For the chef who just happens to be the love of your life.

Whether she’s a hobbyist in the kitchen or a professional chef, this precision instrument will let you know the exact temperature needed to cook something perfectly. No more wondering whether something is actually done or not. Let this bad boy do all the work for you!

Photo via Amazon

Brighten up a room and brighten up her heart.

Does she love flowers? How about a vase that reminds the two of you of your special day every time she refills it with her favorite flowers? Crystal and elegant, it makes for a gift she’ll surely love.

Photo via Amazon

Looking for a way to reignite that romantic spark? Here’s a good place to start.

Another two-in-one winner. This sensual candle melts into natural soy wax that melts at body temperature and can have all kinds of fun applications for a couple looking to reignite that fire. Comes in five flavors: Santal, Velvet Spice, Red Tobacco, Mystic Mango and Berry Bliss.

Photo via Amazon

Make every Christmas a magical and romantic one.

There’s nothing quite like Christmas with the one you love. Even just the inane stuff like a drive to the grocery store or the airport can take on a new meaning and feeling during the Christmas season. Decorating the tree is no different. This beautiful ornament can remind you year after year just how important it is to love someone with everything you can.

Photo via Amazon

A ready-made vacation and a “choose your own adventure” getaway all in one.

Choose an amount between $50 and $500 and let her decide whether she wants to go lay on the beach or hike the Grand Canyon. Sure, gift cards can feel impersonal but this one is a real experience. Also, they never expire!

Photo via Amazon

Who says jewelry has to break your bank account?

The Maya J Eternity ring was actually named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things a few years ago. Every cubic zirconia stone is placed carefully to maximize shine and brilliance. This is an easy win for everyone.

Photo via Amazon

Don’t underestimate the power of a good night’s sleep. It’s maybe the best gift you can give.

When you can’t hug her, get her a blanket that can. This snug and hefty blanket is warm and cuddly in all the right ways. It will keep you nice and covered, like you’re there to hold her even when you’re away.

Photo via Amazon

Tell her you’ll love her forever with a stone symbolizing her birth and a necklace that symbolizes your love.

Another two-fer, this one is. Not only will she love that you got her birthstone, but there’s also the engraving to let her know exactly what she means to you. It doesn’t hurt that it’s not going to force you to file for bankruptcy, either.

Photo via Amazon

Things fly by so fast why not get her a nice way to express your eternal love?

Romance comes in all shapes and sizes, and casts! This is one of those activities you’ll never forget, and you get a lovely keepsake of it for as long as you live. Romance isn’t dead, it’s just waiting for you to wake it up. Make some moves!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy