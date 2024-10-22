Trick or Treat: 10 of the spookiest Halloween traditions from around the world

Halloween is almost here, meaning spooky celebrations will be taking place worldwide. In this piece, let us take you through ten spooky traditions that take place at this time of year. Some of these are directly connected to Halloween, some have a completely separate cultural significance and just happen to occur over the same days. You’ll be familiar with a few, but others will surprise you like a masked madman jumping out of your bedroom closet.

10. Trick or Treating

Image via Universal Pictures

Of course, trick-or-treating is the most well-known Halloween tradition. It involves dressing up in scary costumes and going door to door, saying “trick or treat,” suggesting you’ll play a trick on the homeowner unless they give you a sweet snack. It’s prevalent around the world, most notably in the United States. Until recently, in the United Kingdom, children venturing out on Oct. 31 would say “penny for Halloween,” requesting money instead of snacks.

9. Samhain

Image via Universal Pictures

In Ireland and Scotland, beginning on Oct. 31 and continuing into Nov. 1, Samhain is a Gaelic festival marking the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter, or the “darker half” of the year. It’s seen as a liminal period when the boundaries between this world and the Otherworld can more easily be crossed.

8. Soul Cakes

Image via Simply Organic Recipes

Soul cakes are small, round, shortbread-like cakes with sweet spices given out on Halloween to commemorate the souls of deceased relatives. The tradition began in medieval England but continues today, predominantly in Portugal and the Philippines.

7. Halloween Trains

Image via Osaka Subway

Beginning in the 1990s, when American expats began throwing wild Halloween parties on trains there, Japan is now home to the tradition of Halloween trains. Parties occur in subways and trains as adults dress up and have fun aboard the popular public transport system.

6. Pumpkin Festival

Image via Retzer Land

Usually taking place on the last weekend in October, Austria has a pumpkin festival in the small wine region in Lower Austria, Retzer Land, called Kürbisfest im Retzer Land. It features winegrowers’ exhibits, festival stalls, and, of course, countless varieties of pumpkin. Some Austrians believe that if they leave bread, water, and a lighted lamp out, dead souls will be welcomed back to earth for the evening.

5. Festival de Barriletes Gigantes

Image via de Turismo de Centroamérica

Guatemala’s Barriletes Gigantes festival is held at the beginning of November to honor All Saints Day and the Day of the Dead. The cemeteries of Santiago Sacatepéquez and Sumpango become awash with color as large crowds fly vibrant handmade kites above them. Kite flying is believed to be a way to communicate with the deceased.

4. Pangangaluwa

Image via Maryrose Baligod/YouTube

Venturing back to the Philippines after our soul cake entry, Pangangaluwa is a Filipino practice whereby families gather at cemeteries to remember their loved ones with food, games, and stories of the past. Children wear white sheets to look like ghosts and knock on doors to sing and ask for prayers (and occasionally treats).

3. Día Nacional de la Mascarada Costarricense

Image via Noticias San Jose

In Costa Rica, Oct. 31 is Día Nacional de la Mascarada Costarricense (National Costa Rican Masquerade Day), which sees participants wearing large, colorful handmade masks and dancing through the streets to folk music. The masks aren’t typical Halloween-style masks; they’re giant paper mache heads representing characters from pop culture, mythology, and political figures.

2. Turnip and Beetroot Carving

Image via English Heritage

Halloween is known for pumpkin carving. Pumpkins are hollowed out, carved to resemble something (usually a scary face), and equipped with a candle to create a jack-o’-lantern. However, in some countries, such as England, people originally carved out turnips or beets, and some still do it there today.

1. Día de los Muertos

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a period of celebration in Mexico. Mexicans believe that on Oct. 31, spirits visit their families and depart on Nov. 2. They dress up, put elaborate decorations up, play music, dance, parade, and prepare delicious food for the spirits’ arrival.

