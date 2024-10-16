The cringiest Halloween 2024 costumes that will leave you looking hauntingly ridiculous

With Michael Jackson’s toe-tapping “Thriller” constantly on repeat to food retailers unveiling a collection of spooky delectables, the most spine-tingling time of the year is finally here and in full swing. So, naturally, that also means it’s time for us all to select our Halloween costumes for this year.

Now, let me first start off by saying that Halloween is entirely special to each individual for their own reasons, so it’s difficult to try and gatekeep a particular costume. However, such can be said about costumes that aren’t utterly ridiculous and actually look fetch. For those costumes out there that are completely repulsive, however, it’s worth taking some time to showcase these particular attires at the forefront and dissect exactly why they look horrifyingly bad.

From mind-numbingly “sexy” getups to the worst that Spirit Halloween has to offer, there’s a clear-cut reason why Halloween continues to be controversial each year, although these costume choices don’t exactly make it hard to comprehend why. Either way, some costumes aren’t all that bad, of course, they’re just a tad cringe — and that’s where we come in.

So, let’s gear up the bone-chilling spookiest season in the best way by highlighting this year’s cringiest Halloween costumes.

Look, I know that dressing up as babies is a well-known Halloween costume, especially when it’s a couple’s costume, but this thing right here? This is atrocious. Not only is this one of the cringiest costumes on this list, but this truthfully looks like something straight out of my nightmares. In fact, this looks like the big baby character that was torturing Angelica from Rugrats in her nightmares. Kill it with fire.

I… this can’t be real, right? Showing up to a party dressed as a plastic chicken sounds like a smashing idea for anybody under the age of 12, but for a full-grown adult? Yeah, that’s nearly as cringe as one can possibly get. There’s so many better costumes out there, and this one just deserves the cold shoulder.

Everything inside of me right now wants to hope and pray that this costume isn’t really. But sadly, I think it is. I’m feeling a lot of thoughts about this getup, but “charmed” certainly is not one of them. A “snake” sticking out of your pants? The wildly offensive clothing? The depressed flute? Honestly, can this entire outfit get more cringe?

Look, I understand recycling is beneficial to our planet as a whole, but to our eyes, this is one of the cringiest costumes I’ve ever seen. If you do want every person at the Halloween party to know that you’re environmentally conscious, however, this is the costume for you. Just know it’s undeniably tacky.

While flipping off others is occasionally satisfying and a well-respected pastime, showing up to a costume party dressed as a literal finger is a bit off-putting. If you do something silly at a party, everybody is going to point a finger at you. And guess what? You’re only a middle finger, so you can’t point. Seriously, almost $60 to dress up as a finger? I’m horrified in so many different ways.

Somehow, a recycling bin and a middle finger cannot compare to how god awful this Cheetos costume truly is. I mean… really? A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos costume? I know Cheetos are confusingly a Gen Z meme right now, becoming a hot seller in merchandise in the process, but this is cringe to the absolute highest level. My biggest question is which costume manufacturer is now going to create a Doritos costume to compete.

I get it, the beloved purple character is a recurring meme and rallying mascot for the New York Mets in the postseason right now, and that’s definitely cool. Taking the Mets out of the context, however, and showing up as Grimace to a party is nothing short of terrifying. Mainly because I don’t even know who is behind the costume. My friend? My enemy? My sadistic dentist who enjoys watching me suffer through cavity fillings? I don’t like it.

This is honestly one of the cringiest costumes I’ve ever seen, and trust me, I’ve been to a fair amount of Halloween parties in my life. If I’m speaking honestly, I think I would walk right back out of the house if I walked in and saw someone dressed as an actual Skibidi Toilet. The fact that this is actually a real costume available for purchase is extremely concerning to me. Combine that with the fact that it’s 40 DOLLARS. Madness.

OK, seriously, as a society, how did we get here? A Hawk Tuah-inspired mechanical jumpsuit with the words “lubrication experts” written in the logo? This feels like a 5-year-old created this costume, although I have to sit back and pray that no 5-year-old actually wears this costume this year. This costume is definitely going to be worn by the worst person you know — I can almost guarantee it.

Forget cringe, this is just downright wrong on so many levels. The vomit-inducing red MAGA hat and scattered Trump merchandise across lawns is bad enough, but a man dressed in a sombrero and being obviously marketed as an “illegal” mascot while being carried on Trump’s shoulders? Whoever thought of this costume needs some much-needed therapy sessions. This is the cringiest of them all, if you ask me.

