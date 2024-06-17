Best birthday gifts for men: our top 13 picks for 2024

It’s rarely an easy task when it comes to buying a birthday gift for a man. Either they want something really cool and they don’t quite know what it is, or they just say screw it and ask for a another necktie. Sometimes you have to drag it out of them! Who wants to do that? How about some help? Here are 13 of the best birthday gifts you can get for men right now.

Before you settle on a gift, try to think of what category said gift will be in. Is this man someone who enjoys the outdoors? Maybe a nice whisky or some camping gear. A knife even. Outdoorsmen can’t seem to get enough of their knives. Maybe they’re more of a tech guy. Then you can look into gadgets and electronics, maybe a video game.

That’s probably the easiest way if you want to surprise someone AND make them happy. There’s an alternative, too though. You could just send them a list of 3-5 items and ask which they like the best. That way it’s still a surprise and they get something they want! But what 3-5 items? You are in the right place to find out.

Perfect for: The athlete

This sleek, easy-to-use vibrating therapy device will surely soothe those post-pickleball muscles and keep things loose for your next big match. This thing is the Rolls Royce of muscle massage. It works all over the body and it has an incredibly simple design with a single button and three settings. This bad boy also comes with 3 attachments: a “dampener” for sensitive areas, a “standard ball” for general use and a sweet, sweet “thumb” for those pesky trigger points. Get that man some relief already!

Perfect for: The retro sneaker head

Classics don’t really ever fall out of fashion. That’s why they’re classics! The adidas Samba is no different. It’s a go-to look that’s just as popular now as it was in 2000, something that’s exceedingly hard for any brand to pull off. Get this: the Samba was made in 1950 so soccer players could train outside when the ground was frozen. It comes in white with black stripes and vice versa, and it’s made with leather to last. A simple shoe that has yet to go out of style. Also, popular with aforementioned soccer players. Win win.

Perfect for: The tool and gadget nerd

Okay this isn’t for everybody obviously, but if you’re the type of man who enjoys a cool gadget that can do a ton of stuff all-in-one, then boy do we have the gadget for you (or your intended). What can’t this thing do! So it’s a “bike spoke key, screwdriver, wrench, scoring tip, box cutter, serrated edge, can opener, wire stripper, file, ruler, protractor, bottle opener, multi-head fit driver and ‘more.'” Who doesn’t want all that stuff in a gadget the size of a key?

Perfect for: That throwback, laid-back look

These are cool “pilots glasses” but not the aviators everyone seems to have. They’re a little bit of a different flair with an easy silhouette and a gradient lens color. This is kind of interesting as well: according to Ray Ban, these glasses “have a direct impact on your face shape – to give balance and proportions to the face, the frame shape should be in contrast with the face shape.” Did you get all that? Basically, these look best on “Oval-Heart-Square-Round faces.”

Perfect for: The health conscious techie

At this point we can all agree that the Apple Watch is a pretty neat product. This latest series is “carbon neutral,” meaning it’s better for the environment? Who knows if that’s true. Regardless, there are ways to use the watch without even touching it, and it’s a great way to monitor your health. In fact, that’s one of the biggest selling points. It can take an ECG, monitor blood oxygen and chart your heart rhythm for irregularities. It can log your sleep patterns and according to Apple, it can “take note of your state of mind to help build emotional awareness and resilience.”

Perfect for: The city dweller

There are a couple of pretty neat features with this portable fire pit, but the most ingenious has to be the fact that it’s smokeless. It’s a fire pit with no smoke! How is such a thing possible? It uses everyday isopropyl alcohol as a fuel. You might be asking if that’s safe to breathe in (a legitimate question), but it turns out when isopropyl alcohol burns it just creates water vapor and carbon dioxide. This one’s probably not for the younger males in your life but it’s a really cool gift for something like a rooftop party in the city. Oh, and each burn lasts for more than an hour.

Perfect for: The movie enthusiast/scratch off lottery lover

This is the perfect gift for the cinephile in your life, or even just someone who enjoys movies but wants to get even deeper into them. This poster has all the top-rated movies and it comes in a cool tube and is made of thick, laminated paper. It also comes with its own scratching plectrum and some pins and thumbtacks for easy mounting, as well as an eraser to keep things clean. It’s a fun way to get into some classic films from the past 80 years or so.

Perfect for: The space lover

Bring the final frontier into your bedroom with this clever little space projector. It transforms the ceiling of your room into the beautiful night sky. This is a great gift for a teen who loves space or a man who loves to sit back and admire the stars. It has a plethora of different modes and colors, creating a variety of lush visual scapes. It’s also one hell of a vibe setter. The only way to get stars like this otherwise is to drive out to the deep country where there’s no lights, and that’s just so much work.

Perfect for: Pizza lovers

What! A portable pizza oven? This is maybe the best gift on this whole list. This portable dream-fulfilling machine is only 10 kgs, meaning you can just throw it in the back of the Tahoe and take it where you need to go. You can use charcoal for that rustic, outdoorsy flavor or if you’re more of a gas man, there’s a gas burner sold separately. It’s not the cheapest thing you’re ever going to buy, but it MAKES PIZZA. It’s hard to see a downside here. Does anyone see a downside?

Perfect for: The traveling man

If your man is on the road a lot flying from place to place for work, get him something nice and soft to save his neck on those red-eye flights. This thing is made to keep your chin held so your spine stays aligned while sitting. It’s surprisingly easy to travel with, and if you don’t want to keep it around your neck it shrinks to 60% of its original size and comes with a nifty travel bag. It’s deliberately made low enough to not interrupt any headphone or earbud use, too.

Perfect for: A man who appreciates a good night’s sleep

It’s not an exaggeration to say that not enough men prioritize their sleep. This alarm clock aims to put a stop to all that. First of all, it looks like an icecube in a glass of bourbon. Very sleek and aesthetically on point. Feature wise, it has a two-phase alarm that “mimics” how you wake up naturally instead of “jolting” you awake. Everything about this clock is meant to blanket surroundings in calm vibes. There’s also tons of customizable settings that include bedtime stories, meditations, and soothing animations.

Perfect for: The retro gaming nerd

We don’t care who you are; arcade machines are fun. The little knob, the buttons, the cabinet — for a certain type of man, these things are all akin to a first romantic love. This little arcade machine has more than 300 games to keep you clicking and clacking away. It’s just a cool thing to put on your desk and tinker with when you’re trying to kill those last ten minutes in the office or in a zoom meeting. It runs on AA batteries and has a cute little 2.5 inch screen. Fun!

Perfect for: It’s popcorn. Who doesn’t love popcorn?

This is about as close you can get to movie theater popcorn without going to the movie theater. This stainless steel popcorn maker can handle six quarts of goodness and was made to help make popcorning the easiest vocation known to man. The best part? It only takes about 3 minutes to go from no popcorn in your life to a whole bunch.

