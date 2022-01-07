What is the ‘We used to be a country. A proper country’ meme?

If your Twitter feed was overrun last month with nostalgic photos and melancholic childhood reminiscing, you’re not alone. What started as an anti-mask commentary morphed into a sentimental barrage of old-school aesthetics, proving once again that the internet will forever remain undefeated.

A "7-Eleven" in 1973.



We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/OGoPh2mdh8 — Rosie's Omicron Dance Party (@DarnelSugarfoo) December 2, 2021

The original tweet above, posted by a conservative Twitter outlet, draws a comparison between old-school behavior and the perception of our current world. One is fun and free and the other mask-filled and subjugated, or so the tweet implies. It harkens to a simpler time where people were maskless and their freedoms unburdened. The outlet finished it all off with the caption, “We used to be a country. A proper country.”

Yet the simple phrase wasn’t used to perpetuate that specific commentary. Instead, the internet came together to redirect the message into a fond remembrance of the past. It was the nail in the proverbial coffin. In the end, “We used to be a country. A proper country” was trolled into the stratosphere, causing people around the world to post memes of their favorite memories.

If you’d like to get in on the trend, it’s simple. Just use the magic phrase, followed by a photo or series of photos that capture a memorable aspect of your past.

Here are some hilarious examples, like how sitting used to be so much more fun.

A "McDonald’s" in 1983.



We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/wM7WaOFUyB — big cat (@paricyte) December 5, 2021

Splinters never felt so good.

A playground built in 1973.



We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/kKOGC4kG9z — phage (@cIubmoss) December 5, 2021

Make Club Penguin great again.

we used to be a country. a proper country. pic.twitter.com/dehSjA7UhL — sav 🪐 (@olddeadgrass) December 7, 2021

Time to air-draw some mouse ears.

we used to be a country. a proper country. pic.twitter.com/4yU64hf7xv — ❥ (@filmsrushman) December 5, 2021

The four horsemen of middle school angst.

we used to be a real country. a proper country. pic.twitter.com/Gp0vvYrKMp — ꧁Madimoiselle꧂ (@drivingmemadi) December 6, 2021

Supercontinents are back in style, everyone.

we used to be a country pic.twitter.com/h7KAzq3Z87 — 𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@TimBarnes451) December 6, 2021

ZooPals ⏤ scientifically proven to make eating fun.

We used to be a country. A proper Country . pic.twitter.com/8YoSqxn0sO — Let’s Circle Back Brenda (@PinkHoney420) December 6, 2021

The watchful eye of the Rainforest Cafe tree frog.

we used to be a proper country etc etc pic.twitter.com/Sun3ZRvEgZ — kirk (@kirk_61) December 8, 2021

Yes, we used to buy music.

We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/ljWGrxj359 — Marc 🦭 (@marc_rowbish) December 6, 2021

Endangered species is an understatement.

we used to be a country.



a proper country. pic.twitter.com/LyZzqlxTE0 — regan (@reganslatic) December 7, 2021

Well there it is, the origin of the “We used to be a country. A proper country” meme. Hopefully all of these blasts from the past didn’t get you too dewy-eyed. Like they say, don’t be sad because it’s over ⏤ smile because it happened.