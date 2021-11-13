Who Is Nicki Minaj’s Sister?

Nicki Minaj has a twin! And no, it’s not some impersonator walking the streets and performing in nightclubs like Drake’s doppelganger in Miami. Unlike that situation, this young woman is actually related to the Barbie Queen and has been acknowledged by Minaj herself. And similar to the famous artist, she also makes music. But who is she?

Back in 2013, Nicki Minaj shared a rare photo of her younger sister, Ming Maraj on Instagram. Fans were immediately shocked at the uncanny resemblance between Nicki and her sister Ming and claimed that they looked like twins.

At the time, the rapper was paying a birthday tribute to her sister on January 7th, what she posted the photo with a caption:

“Happy Birthday to my lil sister Ming. I guess it’s Capricorn season or whatever,” she wrote.

It didn’t take long for the comment section to go bonkers after seeing the striking similarities between the two Maraj sisters:

One fan wrote “You and the sis twins 😍😍 👯‍♀️”, while another wrote “Your lil sister is your twin 😍😍😍😍 gorgeousness runs in the family”.

Even R&B singer Monica responded, “She’s so beautiful ! She looks like you @nickiminaj,” and Skai Jackson added, “She’s so pretty ❤️❤️.”

Outside of the photo and Nicki’s birthday acknowledgement, not much is known about the 38-year old rapper’s younger sister. However, the young woman does have an Instagram page that currently has 98,000 followers; which she uses to share selfies, lyrics that she’s written, and products from the merchandise line that she owns.

How Many Other Siblings Does She Have?

Aside from her little sister Ming, Nicki Minaj has three brothers: Micaiah Maraj, her half-brother Brandon Lamar, and Jelani Maraj.

Micaiah is Nicki Minaj’s youngest brother and relatively keeps a low profile; whereas Nicki’s half-brother Brandon is well known to the public as a rapper and singer.

Brandon, whose family’s last name is Lamar, first rose to fame in 2007 with the hit singles, “Dismissed,” “Control,” and “Raw.” It hasn’t been quite proven that they are actually siblings, but Minaj still considers Lamar as her half-brother.

Then there’s Nicki’s older brother, Jelani and unfortunately, this is also where things get a little dark.

Content Warning for CSA and rape

Most people who follow celebrity news already know what’s about to be said next, but for those who don’t here it is.

In 2017, Jelani Maraj was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child in relation to assaulting his 11-year-old stepdaughter at their Long Island home.

The verdict came from a case in 2015 where Jelani was first charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual conduct against a child. Jelani is currently serving his 25-year life sentence.