All Gatorade flavors ranked worst to best

Nothing says flavorful thirst-quenching like a classic Gatorade.

According to the Pepsico website, there are over 130 variations of the thirst-quenching drink, which comes in Gatorlyte, Gatorade G2, Gatorade FIT, and Gatorade Protein varieties. While many of these variations come in their unique flavors, there are about fifteen that stay consistent and let’s face it, reign supreme.

Here is our definitive ranking of all of them, from worst to best.

15. Grape

Fake grape haters rise up! Lots of people aren’t fans of the flavor that the processed food industry has designated as grape and Grape Gatorade is no exception. The nature of fake grapes, especially in liquid form, is that it tastes like children’s liquid Tylenol. Although for some people the refreshment and the nostalgia hit just right.

14. Orange

Fake orange is another one of those divisive flavors that’s just too far from the real thing, especially in a world where we have actual orange juice. Unfortunately for Gatorade, it’s hard to replace artificial orange flavor with the real thing. Nothing will be as refreshing as a cold glass of orange juice, but if you’re craving electrolyte-infused hydration look elsewhere.

13. Lemon Lime

Lemon Lime Gatorade certainly has its fans, and to be fair, it is a class, especially considering it is the first flavor of Gatorade ever made, according to Time Toast. Unfortunately, the sports drink sometimes comes off a little salty and doesn’t seem to achieve the classic flavor combination as effortlessly as other lemon-lime drinks. It’s by no means a flop, but Gatorade simply achieved an upward trajectory as they continued to release new flavors.

12. Lime Cucumber

Frankly, if you’re craving that lime-cucumber flavor profile it’s best to throw those fruits and veggies in your water bottle, but in your Gatorade. A hypothetically refreshing flavor, Gatorade’s Lime Cucumber comes off a little more artificial than it does refreshing, but it’s still good when you’re in a pinch and need of some electrolytes.

11. Riptide Rush

The one thing dragging down Riptide Rush is whatever flavor it’s supposed to be is extremely unclear. It’s a little bit of grape, a little bit of blue raspberry, and a hint of fruit punch all rolled into one which can be a dream if those are your favorite flavors. If they’re not, the drink can be a touch too overwhelming.

10. Strawberry Watermelon

Watermelon is once again ruining a perfectly good flavor. Poor strawberry, it’s really not her fault. Watermelon often just tastes a little too cucumbery and watery while somehow feeling artificial at the same time. We as a society also attempt to mesh it with other flavors a bit too often and it seldom works.

9. Glacier Freeze

Glacier Freeze is one of Gatorade’s famous Frost flavors and a characteristic of the genre is that the flavors are a little more icy and a little toned down, maximizing refreshment instead of sweetness. This particular flavor is 100% refreshing if not not quite flavorful enough. The hints of cool blue flavor do come through, and they’re delicious, but it might be even better if they could come through just a little bit more.

8. Green Apple

Objectively one of the best Jolly Rancher flavors, it goes fifty for bottled sports drinks. You have to be down with a sweet tooth, and if you’re not the flavor might be a bit much for your post-workout hydration. But if you love an intense flavor to wake up your senses post-fitness routine, this is the perfect flavor to try after your next workout.

7. Strawberry Lemonade

A truly classic combination is certainly interesting when the lemonade isn’t really lemonade, but somehow it still works. You can’t go wrong with a refreshing strawberry lemonade and Gatorade’s rendition is no different. It may not be perfect for physical activity but it’s perfectly refreshing for a picnic or walk in the park.

6. Artic Blitz

One of the best of the Frost flavors, Artic Blitz delivers its thirst-quenching promise. Its elusive flavor is delicious and refreshing and as far as blue Gatorade flavors go (of which there are many) it’s one of the best. Sometimes it’s best not to know what exactly the flavor profile is supposed to be, it leads to nearly perfect, refreshing, and delcious flavors like this one.

5. Strawberry

Strawberry can be 50/50 depending on who you are, but Gatorade seems to know what they’re doing. The flavor doesn’t come off too cough-syrupy and doesn’t try too hard to disguise itself as the real thing. Strawberry certainly isn’t everyone’s favorite flavor, but if you’re a strawberry lover, this one is for you.

4. Glacier Cherry

The elite of the elite when it comes to artificial cherry flavors. It’ ‘s not too sweet, not too intense, and knows its place as a real-life flavor replica. The flavor is classically delicious and refreshing and is the perfect cherry sports drink. Sure, original cherry is good too, but Glacier just takes it to the next level.

3. Cool Blue

While it’s unclear what flavor “Cool Blue” is supposed to be, whatever Gatorade is doing is working for them. The drink really and truly tastes blue in the very best way possible. The drink hits the sweet spot between refreshing and delicious, bordering a somewhat blue raspberry flavor profile. The made-up flavors are much better than trying to replicate real ones, anyway.

2. Fruit Punch

Red Gatorade is simply a classic. The ring it leaves around your lips after you guzzle it down on a hot day is nothing short of nostalgic. Fruit Punch as a flavor in and of itself takes all of us back to childhood birthday parties and classroom pizza parties, but now with some more adult benefits. Some people find the flavor a bit too sweet and sticky, but no one can deny that when you think of Gatorade, this is the flavor that comes to mind.

1. Berry

What’s not to love? Any good Gatorade drinker knows that any and every Blue flavor is superior, but Berry tops all of them. It’s refreshing, delicious, and doesn’t claim to be any fruit it only shares a color with (looking at you Grape). Just imagine, you’re seven years old and you’ve just finished playing soccer. You run off the field to orange slices and a crisp Berry Gatorade. There’s truly nothing like it.

Some of these flavors are harder to find than others, but most of them are worth a try. Next time you’ve finished a workout and want a refreshment maybe go crazy and branch out to a new flavor, it might surprise you.

