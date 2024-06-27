The 15 best gifts for new moms, ranked

The circle of life! Whether you’re a mother yourself or just like having one, that special time when someone is just born is both magical and really, really tiring. Being a new mother is no picnic, and we would all do well to remember that. With that in mind, we’ve put together the 15 best things to get that new mother in your life and show how appreciative you are of everything they do.

Recommended Videos

Not to harp on this too much, but man does being a new mother take some work. New mothers say parenthood throws them into a gauntlet of no sleep, stress, crying, mood swings, and other situations no one can really prepare you for. It sounds brutal! Good job moms, we love and appreciate you.

Now for the fun part. It’s gift perusal o’clock! These are all carefully curated and meant to elicit maximum happiness out of that hard working new mother out there. Whether they’re a few months into a pregnancy, about to deliver, proud mother of a six-month old, or any other stage in the motherhood journey, there are some things that will just help, if not provide some much needed comfort and relaxation. Also, who doesn’t love gifts?

For when you can’t find a comfortable pregnancy shoe.

Getting the right pregnancy shoe is not something that gets talked about a lot with, you know, all the other stuff going. That doesn’t mean it’s not important and incredibly helpful to have a pair of shoes that changes with you, as opposed to a pair you change out of completely. Everything about this shoe is made with a pregnancy in mind. Take a load off new mom!

For backyard baby hangouts.

Think of this as a picnic blanket made for a beating. It’s stylish and rugged and warm and made from recycled polyester insulation. Your little rug rapscallions will be well-protected from the elements and it’s a breeze to clean and store. Let’s make some memories in luxuriant comfort!

For baby walking trips (we’re walking here!)

We know there are some things that fall to the back of the list when it comes to parent necessities. A comfortable backpack that you can wear to carry around your baby might not be a priority, but that’s what makes it such a cool gift! Who doesn’t want to at least have the option of throwing on this bad boy and taking a nice hike somewhere cool and reflective. Sometimes the best gifts are ones they would never buy themselves.

So you can really know what to expect when expecting.

We know, we know – no one wants homework, especially on top of everything else going on. This very detailed and detail-heavy book, however, makes the perfect gift for the pregnant first-time mom with a lot of time to reflect. Soothe that intellectual mind with real-life examples of the joys and tribulations to come from people who’ve gone through it and lived to tell the tale. Sometimes it’s nice to have a sit and read anyway.

These masks are pitch black and we cannot lie. Those other masks can’t deny.

Some masks are fine. They cover your eyes for the most part and you know, sometimes there’s a sliver of light but what can you do? Turns out you can get an eyemask that actually works. Look, new mom sleep is important (when they can get it), so there needs to be something that gets as dark as a serial killer’s soul. Sorry, tough analogy but you need to know the type of darkness quality you’re dealing with here.

A versatile swaddle for posterity.

The name of the game for these durable swaddling cloths is versatility. Sure, you can use them for plain ol’ swaddling but there’s so, so much more you can do with these. First of all they are made from 100% bamboo rayon and measure a healthy 47” x 47”, meaning your little bundle of joy is not going to outgrow them anytime soon. They also double as blankets, stroller covers, napkins, towels, you name it, they’ll do it.

For a new mom to get her nurture on.

You can spend so much time worrying about how and when to feed the new baby that we forget the new moms need just as much special care and attention, especially nutritionally. This simple yet well-researched book catalogs the nutritional needs of the first forty days of post-pregnancy. These meals are meant to nourish the soul as well as the body. Plus, it’s based on the author’s personal postpartum experience, focused on healing and baby bonding.

A beautiful gift for the sentimental archivist.

This is a beautiful gift that will last through generations. It’s elegant, meaningful, and just aesthetically gorgeous. There is of course a flower for every month. To mention a few: August is a Gladiolus, March is a Forget-Me-Not, October is a Marigold and July is a Larkspur. It comes with either a sterling silver or gold chain and it’s hypoallergenic. All that is fine, but imagine passing this one on to your child when they come of age.

A good way to aid a germ-minded mother.

It’s never a bad idea to have some hand sanitizer around. This bundle builder lets you choose from five different scents from a set with a total of more than 50. Each little bottle houses 500 sprays, but you can also rest easy knowing that it’s cruelty-free and fast-acting. Keep those hands baby-friendly with a proprietary mixture of aloe vera, lemon essential oil, and radish root ferment.

Pump with a purpose.

If you’re going to get a breast pump for a new mom, get one that’s not only technologically advanced but also comfortable and elegant. This is the Rolls Royce of breast pumps. The Michael Jordan of milking. If there’s a techie new mom out there, this is the pump to get. Just like the Olukai sneakers, they’re designed with a pregnancy in mind every step of the way. Get more done so you have more time to do that sweet, sweet baby bonding.

Let the world bask in that new mom glow.

This is eye care from professional makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, so you know you’re getting that new mother something she might not know she even wanted. There’s always so much to do postpartum and taking care of little things like eyecare can fall by the wayside. This eye care package helps a new mother take control of her shine. There’s a freedom there that helps mom keep her independence.

Anything that makes things easier is a win.

The key word for this technological marvel is: automatic. There has never been such an advanced way to make warm formulas from a machine. It does the measuring for you, it does the scooping for you – basically, it does all the things that are hard about making formula. Let’s be honest here, it can be hard to be perfect with those measurements when you can barely see straight from blissful lack of sleeping. How about you let Baby Brezza take the wheel?

You know how she never gets to taste her coffee when it’s still warm? Not anymore.

It’s called the new-mom strut. You’re just always on the move; there’s always stuff to do. What about coffee? Sweet, sweet nectar of the gods. Even just a short second to sit and sip can be heaven, but all too often the coffee gets cold before mom can get to it. Enter ember. Never lose that sweet heat again. If hot coffee is important to mom, then this is going to make mom very happy.

Get those steps in without having to step out.

Now that Jr. is here, who has time for exercise? Does doing 17 loads of laundry a day count? What about sweating over a hot stove? Those activities are arduous for sure but they’re not exercise. Should you want to help a new mother who wants to exercise but doesn’t know where to start, this sturdy treadmill is a perfect gift. You can walk, run and jog, and it’s quiet and can carry up to 255 lbs, so you can even throw Jr. over your shoulder and get your walk on. That is a joke please do not do that.

They really do sprout like little beanstalks.

It’s cliche to say but things are cliches for a reason: they really do grow up so fast. It’s easy to forget they’re only going to be babies for a little blink. It’s easy to forget one time you will pick them up for the last time. We can’t stop time, but we can commemorate it, and this inkless hand and footprint kit is one of the best ways to do that.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy