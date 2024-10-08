Best October Prime Day mattress deals (Our 10 best finds)

Amazon‘s October Prime Day is upon us again, and this time, a good night’s rest is the ultimate prize!

Prime Day is the best time to make big purchases for unbelievably low prices, and mattresses can be tough to shop for. We’re taking the stress off you this year, with this list of some of the best Prime Day mattress deals to give you the best sleep this fall and winter.

Comfort and convenience come together in this Sweetnight queen-sized mattress. The memory foam mattress is double-sided and flippable with a plush side and a firm side. This means that you can get a 2-in-1 experience depending on your mood and needs. The memory foam is also gel-infused which allows for body heat dissipation and means your mattress is always cool and comfortable. For Prime Day, the price of this mattress has dropped by 15% from $376 to $312.

Sleep Innovation has dropped the price of their cradling comfort memory foam mattress by 20% for October Prima Day. The mattress that was previously $550 is now $441 so this is the best time to make a purchase. This mattress promises “cloudlike comfort” as it is designed to hold you comfortably, support your back and sides, and aid in a satisfying sleep. The memory foam adjusts to your body so you receive full support no matter what position you sleep in.

VELECO’s innovative mattress is filled with a two-inch layer of bamboo charcoal foam that absorbs moisture and keeps you cool all night. If you’re someone who sweats a lot at night, now that this mattress has dropped in price from $200 to $170, there’s no better time to get it. Besides the charcoal infusion, this mattress is also made of body-conforming memory foam and features a top and bottom foam layer for pressure relief on your body. VELECO’s mattress is also easy to clean as it comes with a removable, machine-washable cover.

If you’re in search of a great first bed for your child, look no further than this gel-infused memory foam twin-sized mattress from Planet Sleepings Store. The two-layer foam system includes a gel top layer and a green tea-infused firm bottom layer for both support and comfort at this important stage in your child’s life. The green tea infusion also enhances the breathability of the mattress and helps in relieving pressure to prevent your child from any pains and aches as well as refresh them every morning. The mattress also doesn’t contain any glass fiber to prevent any harm to your kids. With the Prime Day 2-% discount, you can now get this mattress for $100 instead of $126.

If you’ve never had a mattress with pocket springs before, now might be the time to make a chance. This mattress is full of self-contained pocket springs that help to keep the body balanced without any disturbance or discomfort with weight distribution. This provides the right amount of pressure relief for different parts of your body and your needs. This hybrid mattress also combines traditional pocket spring supports with plush memory foam for the best of both worlds for optimal comfort all night long. For Prime Day, you can get this mattress at $170 instead of $210.

For the price of $240, you can now get this sinfully soft mattress from Natulliy. Previously going for $320, this mattress has everything you need for a good night’s sleep. The memory foam is designed to instantly relieve pressure from the different pressure points on your body for a night of peaceful sleeping. The medium firmness ensures that you don’t sink into the mattress without any support while there is still some softness for comfort. It also comes with a removable cover.

A few companies such as Tempur-Pedic aren’t only discounting mattress prices for Prime Day but also mattress toppers. This Tempur-Pedic mattress topper has been discounted by 42% and is now $344 when it was previously $599. This cooling mattress topper is designed for comfort either at home or on the go and can be used in all kinds of situations from camping to cuddling on the couch. It is made of Tempur-Pedic’s soft and comfy original Tempur-es material and also comes with a removable and washable cover for ease of cleaning.

Sleep Innovations also has a highly discounted mattress topper for Prime Day. This topper has been discounted by 40% and while the previous price was $90, you can now buy it for $54. Just like with their mattresses, Sleep Innovations uses memory foam for their mattress toppers, ensuring comfort all through the night. This mattress topper is also cooling-gel infused, which means that you can get a good, comfy night’s sleep without worrying about overheating or discomfort.

The primary purpose of the Dreamsmith mattress topper is to extend your mattress’s life and protect it from the wear and tear of direct use. In achieving this goal, Dreamsmith has designed a highly comfortable mattress topper that doesn’t only protect your mattress but enhances your experience with it by adding that extra layer of memory foam softness. It is also very skin-friendly and has been tested to ensure that this topper is safe. Alongside a washable cover, this topper also comes with adjustable elastic straps that keep the topper secured to the mattress throughout the night. The topper is now going for $95 instead of $129.

This topper from Belffin meets and exceeds all expectations from a mattress topper. The topper is made of a breathable bamboo and polyester fabric for optimum comfort and also features a waterproof layer. This combination ensures that you don’t feel stuffy or stifled throughout the night and prevents overheating or excessive sweating. It also comes with anti-slip silicone dots that maintain friction between the topper and mattress to prevent shifting as well as elastic straps for a more secure fit to the mattress. Finally, it comes with a washable cover for ease of cleaning. For Prime Day, this topper is now 20% off from $150 to $120.

