Christmas gift ideas for friends (Our top 15 picks for 2024)

The most wonderful time of the year can quickly become the most stressful if you’re behind on your Christmas shopping. When shopping for friends, it’s important to take into account different personalities, interests, and hobbies in order to find the perfect gift!

Recommended Videos

That’s where we come in, with a curated list of 15 gift options that will bump you up to the top spot in the friend group. From practical gifts to adorable Christmas sweaters, your friends will thank you this holiday season! As always, it’s best to get your shopping done early, so you don’t miss out on some of the best deals around.

15. Moasitn’s Christmas scented candles

Image via Amazon

Candles often get a bad reputation as gifts, but for the right person, a scented candle could be the perfect gift this Christmas. Whether your friend collects candles, loves comforting scents, or just needs some calming energy, this Christmas-themed scented candle from Moastin is the ideal gift. The homey blend of orange, cinnamon, cardamom, and amber is guaranteed to give your loved one a pleasant experience whenever they light it up.

14. Brightland’s extra virgin olive oils

Image via Amazon

Everyone knows at least one foodie who’s big on quality ingredients, so why not gift them the acclaimed extra virgin olive oils by Brightland? This olive oil is the perfect condiment for any meal and comes in a duo. The Awake blend and the Alive blend both have unique flavors and can be used as a topping or an ingredient for cooking. This set is a great gift for a friend who loves the art of cooking and eating.

13. A 21-piece cookware set from Carote

Image via Amazon

Another great gift for a friend who appreciates fine dining is this nonstick cookware set from Carote. Whether your friend loves to host, has a big family, or just enjoys trying out fun recipes in the kitchen, this set is the perfect addition to their kitchen. The set features pots and pans made of durable die-cast aluminum, and also comes with utensils and pan protectors. Altogether, it’s the perfect kitchen favorite for an amazing Christmas meal.

12. Gebeaty’s skin care kit

Image via Amazon

Who doesn’t want great skin? This Christmas, gift your friend the ultimate skin care kit from Gebeaty to give them a radiant glow as they step into the new year. This kit features products made with Gebeaty’s advanced snail mucin formula and includes makeup remover, cleanser, moisturizer, toner, eye cream, and more.

11. An Amazon Kindle

Image via Amazon

If your friend loves to read, or you feel like the new year is the perfect time to pick up reading, a Kindle is the best gift you could give to a bookworm or anyone who wants to start taking reading seriously. The latest Kindle model has some amazing new features, such as 20% faster page turns, and an ultra-thin design for easy transportation. With this, your friend can cozy up with a warm drink and their favorite book during the holiday season.

10. The Lord of the Rings box set for the ultimate Ringer

Image via Amazon

The holidays often make people nostalgic, and comfort movies and books always enjoy a much-needed resurgence. For many Ringers out there, Lord of the Rings is a timeless classic that can be enjoyed year-round. So make your friend’s Christmas special this year with this Lord of the Rings box set, which features the original dust jacket designs of the original trilogy, as well as the official Reader’s Companion book.

9. Keep the memories alive with a Fujifilm instant camera

Image via Walmart

Christmas is all about family and friends, and it’s always a great opportunity to make memories with the people you love. With this Fujifilm Instax 11, your friend can capture all the great memories of Christmas and have a handy keepsake as a memento. Without a doubt, the Fujifilm Instax Mini is the perfect camera to make the best moments last a lifetime. It also comes with a camera case, as well as other accessories, such as picture frames and stickers.

8. W7’s Beauty Blast advent calendar

Image via Amazon

An advent calendar is always a great way to give someone a variety of items, without having to break the bank. If you have a friend who’s into beauty products, this advent calendar from W7 is the perfect choice for a holiday surprise. It includes some of W7’s best-selling products, individually packed in travel-size containers to ensure your friend has a lovely collection by Christmas.

7. What’s Christmas without a cozy Christmas sweater?

Image via Walmart

Nothing says the holidays like an obnoxiously loud Christmas sweater (or cardigan as the charming Brits call it). However, if you’re looking for something more understated that still has that Christmas spirit, a themed cardigan is a great idea. If your friend loves the holidays and enjoys going all out, this Shunvnny sweater might be the perfect piece to add to their holiday wardrobe.

6. A Christmas pajama set

Image via Amazon

Another Christmas staple among many families is some cozy pajamas. After all, couples and families have been keeping the matching Christmas pj’s trend alive. But even if your single friend wants in on the action, a pair of Christmas-themed pajamas is always a good idea during the holidays.

5. A stylish coffee dripper from Kalita

Image via Amazon

Hot chocolate might be the official drink of Christmas, but for the rest of the year, your friend is going to need their daily coffee fix. For the coffee lovers who enjoy making their own coffee and finding the perfect blend, this pour-over coffee dripper from Kalita is a great choice!

4. LEGO Hogwarts Castle set

Image via Amazon

This intricate Hogwarts Castle LEGO set is the ultimate Christmas gift for the Potterheads out there. It can be built with friends and family, and is a brilliant way to keep everyone engaged for a fun Christmas morning. It includes a detailed depiction of Hogwarts Castle, as well as the surrounding grounds, and memorable locations like the Whomping Willow.

3. From Crook to Cook – Snoop Dogg’s Cook Book

Image via Amazon

Of course Snoop Dogg has a cookbook! The king of side hustles’ book, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen, is the best gift for that friend who wants to spend more time in the kitchen this holiday season. Turn up this Christmas with some Gin n’ Juice and 50 recipes ranging from soul food staples, to Snoop’s own spin on fine dining classics.

2. Click & Grow’s indoor herb garden

Image via Amazon

Personalized gifts are always a great choice during the holidays. If you have that one friend with a green thumb, or the famous procrastinator who has always spoken about starting their own garden, there’s no better gift than this. The Click & Grow indoor herb garden comes with pre-packaged plant pods, and has a self-watering timer and LED grow lights to ensure the plants stay healthy.

Image via Amazon

Finally, if you’re completely stumped on what to give your friend for Christmas, you can’t go wrong with a gift card. A wonderful, no-nonsense gift is none other than a gift card from Amazon. It’s easy, hassle-free, and gives them the option to get exactly what they want. That way, there’s absolutely no regrets!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy