TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Our 15 best finds from the viral TikTok trend

TikTok’s influence on various industries globally has been astronomical, and this includes the shopping and commerce space. The #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt trend has caused multiple items to sell out in record time, and led us to some of the most useful finds online.

As the famous app continues to dominate globally, all it takes is one viral video for a product to become the hottest find on the planet. #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt has unified users with a common goal: finding the best items on the market that make everyday living just a bit more convenient! Here are 15 of the best products we found through the trend, and you should start loading up your cart before they’re all gone this holiday season.

15. The Blendjet 2 blender

Something common among many products that go viral on TikTok is that they’re portable and convenient. The famous BlendJet 2 embodies both, as it is a portable and powerful blender, capable of chopping just about anything. This machine can crush ice and frozen fruit into lump-free smoothies on the go, and it’s a no-brainer why TikTok can’t get enough of it.

14. The Fullstar vegetable chopper

Still, on the theme of convenience, food prep has never been as safe and easy as with the Fullstar vegetable chopper. This easy-to-use device is perfect for cutting up all kinds of fruit and vegetables into cubes, slices, and other shapes. This vegetable chopper isn’t only good for making aesthetically pleasing ASMR. It also saves time with meal prep, and reduces the risk of knife-related accidents while chopping food.

13. The Bagel Guillotine

With such a catchy name, it’s no surprise that the Bagel Guillotine product went viral. Have you ever tried to cut through a bagel and ended up with rough and uneven sides or with one half larger than the other? Well, this product is the answer to your needs. TikTok is obsessed with this guillotine, and after seeing a couple of videos of people effortlessly slicing bagels, you’ll be clicking that link too.

12. The viral Scrub Daddy sponges

These bright smiley sponges are sure to put a smile on your face while you’re getting chores done. The Scrub Daddy sponges have just everything a CleanToker needs, from recyclable material to a non-stick-safe scrub. They’re very durable but also affordable enough that they’re easily replaceable, and that’s why TikTok loves them.

11. The picture-perfect sunset lamp

On TikTok, aesthetics matter! Whether you’re a member of CleanTok, BookTok, ASMRTok, and every other Tok there is, your feed needs to embody that aesthetic. That’s why this sunset lamp went viral on TikTok. It’s the perfect lighting for ethereal and dreamy pictures that set the scene of a picture-perfect sunset.

10. The Pink Stuff, a.k.a, the internet’s favorite cleaner

As far as viral cleaning products go, The Pink Stuff is nearly undefeated. This cleaning paste has been proven to be able to clean almost anything, from grease and oil, to rust and burnt food. The Pink Stuff is TikTok’s go-to cleaning product, and its pretty packaging is just half reason why the internet loves it so much– it actually gets the job done!

9. GoYouth’s convenient treadmill

If there’s one thing TikTok loves, it’s a girl boss. Treadmills aren’t anything new, but this particular treadmill blew up on TikTok when women showed how easy it is to use while working at your desk. With this, there’s no excuse to not get a workout in daily, and the internet is rightfully eating it up. It’s also noiseless, so it doesn’t distract during meetings, and has different speed settings to ensure you’re working out at your pace.

8. The Rose Toy

This is another product that swept the internet into a frenzy when it first went viral. There are more than a few adult toy stores and products that have blown up in the last few years, but none are as impactful as the rose toy. It doesn’t take a genius to know why this toy went viral, from its demure design to its powerful features, no woman can resist giving it a try.

7. Colorfulkoala’s workout gear

You don’t have to be a gym rat to know that the right set of workout gear can make or break your workout. The Colorfulkoala gym sets went viral on TikTok, not only because of how cute they are, but because of the comfort and security they provide. Many people hailed them as the best LuluLemon alternative, and it’s easy to see why.

6. A weighted hoop for a quick workout

The viral weighted smart hoop is another one for TikTok’s fit fam. We’re always looking for ways to make working out not only more fun, but more accessible, especially since everyone can’t afford to hit the gym regularly. This smart hoop offers an easy home workout with actual results.

5. Start your days right with the Dash egg cooker

Convenient kitchen utensils have their own niche on TikTok, and this egg cooker from Dash is one of many products that have gone viral over there. This cooker can hold up to six eggs and boils/steams them quickly and gently, leaving a shell that practically falls off the egg. It’s perfect for a family breakfast.

4. An adorable Jellyfish lamp

Another form of aesthetic lighting that TikTok loves is the jellyfish lamp. There are multiple designs available, but this lamp with color-changing fish from Colorlife is one of the best picks. It’s battery-powered and has an auto shut-off function when it has been turned on for too long. The calming beauty of the drifting jellyfish is sure to add some color to your room.

3. The best-selling Stanley Cup

Stanley Cups have been around for a while, but the large tumblers just are now more popular than ever, and it’s all thanks to TikTok. The craze for these cups is crazy, boasting endorsements from WaterTok, and lifestyle TikTokers. Features such as the spill-proof lid and ability to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours are what have made the Stanley Cup the top of the line. This has led to the brand collaborating with different others, and becoming the cup of the decade!

2. A pouch for your Stanley Cup

The popularity of the Stanley Cup has led to accessories and add-ons for it going viral. These include straws, lids, stoppers, and magnets. The most essential of these, however, is a carrier pouch. With this, you can attach multiple accessories to your Stanley and leave your house fully stocked with whatever you need. It’s the perfect buy for a girl on the go.

1. L.L. Bean Boat and tote bag

Who doesn’t love a tote bag? They’re versatile, trendy, and of course, like all good things, viral on TikTok. The super durable tote from L.L. Bean is TikTok’s favorite though, and it’s no surprise why. This heavy duty bag can carry about 50 pounds of goods, and works as a casual carry-on. It also comes in multiple colors, in case you’re after a little more pizzazz!

