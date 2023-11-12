What was Lainey Wilson’s ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ collaboration with Stanley?

Country star Lainey Wilson is known for her rustic tunes, collaborations, and — of course — guest starring in the Rust Belt drama, Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s family crime drama follows the lives of the Dutton family as they attempt to hold on to their cattle ranching empire.

Apart from being famous for singing songs for the show in season 5 as Abby, a traveling musician, and endeavoring to strike up a steamy kiss with Ryan (Ian Bohen), the singer is also known for her selective collabs. Currently, the entrepreneur has a collaboration with a line of tumblers for Stanely. The company is known for its giant drink receptacles, which can be used for any liquid of your choice. Stanley’s own Graham Nearn was happy to partner with the country star in a fresh golden style, as he told Music Mayhem Magazine.

“Interpreting and innovating through Lainey’s Signature Style, the result is a brand-new color finished with a fun hidden detail. Sparking flecks of soft gold shimmer are layered over deep burgundy hues. The teams also collaborated to create custom packaging, providing Stanley and Lainey fans with premium and innovative ways to experience Country Gold.”

However, this is not the first collaboration Wilson has had with the company. Country Gold is the second exclusive color she has put out since she first partnered with Stanley.

What is Lainey Wilson and Stanley’s “Watermelon Moonshine?”

Wilson first collaborated with Stanley on a different tumbler. Aptly named, the color named Watermelon Moonshine was a rose hue that harkened back to the singer’s famous song. In the summer of 2023, Wilson told Music Mayhem Magazine that the collaboration was important to her because it gave her nostalgia about her grandfather, who drank out of the thermos every day. She posted on Instagram the news of the union between her and Stanley, which evidently was only the beginning.

The time was right for a collaboration as Wilson’s song was taking off at the time. “Watermelon Moonshine” hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at number 27 and number 7 on Hot Country Songs. In the song, Wilson seemingly describes the desperate feelings sparked by one’s first love, which she admitted to ruralradio.com, is how she feels about country music songs.

“This song embodies what Country music means to me, creating a timeless story that will resonate with people for generations to come. This song is about the crazy, young, nostalgic love we all hope to experience.”

No word on if a third collaboration is in the works, but she has a wide range of songs to name future tumblers after.