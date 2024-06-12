GreatLakesLove and Michipicoten
Images via TikTok/Wiki Commons
Category:
FYI

Did a freighter hit something unexplained in Lake Superior?

What's lurking in the depths?
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 01:29 pm

When Michipicoten, a nearly 700-foot Canadian bulk freighter, struck “something” in Lake Superior on Saturday, June 8, 2024, conspiracy theories spread online about what that “something” was. Theories ranged from some natural formation beneath the water, to old shipwreck remains, or a Liopleurodon, a massive extinct marine reptile genus.

Recommended Videos

Early on, the Coast Guard confirmed the Michipicoten hit something beneath the water, was partially flooding, and listing to one side. The cause of the flooding was unknown, the Coast Guard said. The freighter carried taconite — iron-bearing rock, not a crucial ingredient for Taco Tuesday — and half the crew was evacuated. Meanwhile, some crewmembers stayed onboard to help guide the wounded vessel to safety. No one was injured, The Detroit News reported.

What happened to the Michipicoten?

@greatlakeslove

Michipicoten: Lake Superior news #spookylakes #greatlakes @Geo #michipicoten #greenscreen

♬ original sound – GreatLakesLove
va GreatLakesLove/TikTok

So, what did the Michipicoten hit? Was it a “giant, ancient shovel head sturgeon,” as one TikTok comment suggested, or some “other freshwater leviathan”, another comment added? Other theories ranged into the comical, as Dan in Late Night said on TikTok: “U.S. Coast Guard said they’re not sure how the giant door got in Lake Superior but they will say they are sure there was room for two people.”

Before long, the Michipicoten limped into Thunder Bay, helped by the Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol, and Park Service boats. While docked there, the Coast Guard examined and patched the freighter, and while an underwater collision can’t be “100 percent” ruled out, the Coast Guard has not answered what caused the 13-foot gash in the hull.

It was likely a stress fracture

via USCG Great Lakes/X

Unfortunately for anyone hoping for a paranormal explanation like a USO — think a UFO, but in water — the Coast Guard says, that while a collision can’t be completely ruled out, the Michipicoten is an old boat, and a stress fracture likely caused the accident. She was patched in Thunder Bay, and then traveled to another undisclosed port for further repairs.

Despite that technical explanation, the experience sounds harrowing for the crew, as there was “a serious amount of flooding,” according to firsthand accounts. We’re glad no one was hurt, and the Michipicoten will soon be back in service.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What happened to Jamie Acord, the woman who took a stroll on the beach and fell into a real-world nightmare?
Jamie and Patrick Acord and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Jamie and Patrick Acord and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Jamie and Patrick Acord and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Category: FYI
FYI
What happened to Jamie Acord, the woman who took a stroll on the beach and fell into a real-world nightmare?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 12, 2024
Read Article What did the Sapa Inca do first when he wanted to include a new group in his empire?
Inca King Pachacutec on Fountain in the Plaza de Armas with clear blue sky, Cusco, Peru
Inca King Pachacutec on Fountain in the Plaza de Armas with clear blue sky, Cusco, Peru
Inca King Pachacutec on Fountain in the Plaza de Armas with clear blue sky, Cusco, Peru
Category: FYI
FYI
What did the Sapa Inca do first when he wanted to include a new group in his empire?
David James David James Jun 12, 2024
Read Article This travel food story will make you wish you didn’t know what gutter oil is and whether or not it’s still used
KittyK
KittyK
KittyK
Category: Social Media
Social Media
FYI
FYI
This travel food story will make you wish you didn’t know what gutter oil is and whether or not it’s still used
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 10, 2024
Read Article What responsibilities did Inca Empire government leaders have?
Inca empire leader
Inca empire leader
Inca empire leader
Category: FYI
FYI
What responsibilities did Inca Empire government leaders have?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Is the IRS actually going to send out a $8700 stimulus check?
Stimulus Check Getty
Stimulus Check Getty
Stimulus Check Getty
Category: FYI
FYI
Is the IRS actually going to send out a $8700 stimulus check?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Jamie Acord, the woman who took a stroll on the beach and fell into a real-world nightmare?
Jamie and Patrick Acord and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Category: FYI
FYI
What happened to Jamie Acord, the woman who took a stroll on the beach and fell into a real-world nightmare?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 12, 2024
Read Article What did the Sapa Inca do first when he wanted to include a new group in his empire?
Inca King Pachacutec on Fountain in the Plaza de Armas with clear blue sky, Cusco, Peru
Category: FYI
FYI
What did the Sapa Inca do first when he wanted to include a new group in his empire?
David James David James Jun 12, 2024
Read Article This travel food story will make you wish you didn’t know what gutter oil is and whether or not it’s still used
KittyK
Category: Social Media
Social Media
FYI
FYI
This travel food story will make you wish you didn’t know what gutter oil is and whether or not it’s still used
William Kennedy William Kennedy Jun 10, 2024
Read Article What responsibilities did Inca Empire government leaders have?
Inca empire leader
Category: FYI
FYI
What responsibilities did Inca Empire government leaders have?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Is the IRS actually going to send out a $8700 stimulus check?
Stimulus Check Getty
Category: FYI
FYI
Is the IRS actually going to send out a $8700 stimulus check?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 10, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.