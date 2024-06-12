Did a freighter hit something unexplained in Lake Superior?

When Michipicoten, a nearly 700-foot Canadian bulk freighter, struck “something” in Lake Superior on Saturday, June 8, 2024, conspiracy theories spread online about what that “something” was. Theories ranged from some natural formation beneath the water, to old shipwreck remains, or a Liopleurodon, a massive extinct marine reptile genus.

Recommended Videos

Early on, the Coast Guard confirmed the Michipicoten hit something beneath the water, was partially flooding, and listing to one side. The cause of the flooding was unknown, the Coast Guard said. The freighter carried taconite — iron-bearing rock, not a crucial ingredient for Taco Tuesday — and half the crew was evacuated. Meanwhile, some crewmembers stayed onboard to help guide the wounded vessel to safety. No one was injured, The Detroit News reported.

What happened to the Michipicoten?

So, what did the Michipicoten hit? Was it a “giant, ancient shovel head sturgeon,” as one TikTok comment suggested, or some “other freshwater leviathan”, another comment added? Other theories ranged into the comical, as Dan in Late Night said on TikTok: “U.S. Coast Guard said they’re not sure how the giant door got in Lake Superior but they will say they are sure there was room for two people.”

Before long, the Michipicoten limped into Thunder Bay, helped by the Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol, and Park Service boats. While docked there, the Coast Guard examined and patched the freighter, and while an underwater collision can’t be “100 percent” ruled out, the Coast Guard has not answered what caused the 13-foot gash in the hull.

It was likely a stress fracture

#Update 2 – Pumps operating onboard M/V MICHIPICOTEN have reduced the listing of the vessel from the initial reported 15 degrees to 5 degrees. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) June 8, 2024 via USCG Great Lakes/X

Unfortunately for anyone hoping for a paranormal explanation like a USO — think a UFO, but in water — the Coast Guard says, that while a collision can’t be completely ruled out, the Michipicoten is an old boat, and a stress fracture likely caused the accident. She was patched in Thunder Bay, and then traveled to another undisclosed port for further repairs.

Despite that technical explanation, the experience sounds harrowing for the crew, as there was “a serious amount of flooding,” according to firsthand accounts. We’re glad no one was hurt, and the Michipicoten will soon be back in service.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy