Donald Trump at a 2024 courthouse
Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images
Category:
FYI
News
Politics

Man sets himself on fire outside the Donald Trump trial courthouse, decries Biden, Trump, and NYU

The situation is currently unfolding.
Josh Conrad
  and 
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 01:59 pm

At around 1:30pm on Friday, April 19, a fire broke out near the New York City courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is currently underway. CNN’s Laura Coates reported that a man had lit himself on fire and that first responders rushed to the scene.

Recommended Videos

The man has since been identified as Maxwell Azzarello, a Florida resident in his 30s, and author behind a Substack manifesto listing a host of conspiracy-related reasons for the self-immolation, a reported by Newsweek.

The event occurred shortly after the jury for Trump’s trial was finalized, after which Azzarello reportedly walked into Collect Pond Park, just across the street from the courthouse, and lit himself ablaze after tossing a variety of flyers — some of them alleging that NYU was a corrupt mob front, among other such things as warnings against Ponzi schemes — into the air. Azzarello was also in possession of a sign alleging that Trump and President Joe Biden were collaborating on a “fascist coup,” and another advertising the aforementioned Substack.

“We are still smelling what is not only smoke, but human flesh as well,” Coates reported moments after the blaze began. She described the event as “disturbing,” particularly given that the voir dire process in Trump’s trial had only just finished. “History had just been made by a fully-empaneled jury,” Coates said, “and a group of people began to scream.” She went on to say that she and her colleague initially thought it was an active shooter situation until they realized that Azzarello had lit himself on fire. Not only was his body on fire, but the area around him quickly lit up as well.

Emergency workers acted quickly, rushing him away on a stretcher shortly after extinguishing the flames. Azzarello remains in critical condition.

This story is breaking.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Die Antwoord controversy, explained
Die Antwoord
Category: FYI
FYI
Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
The Die Antwoord controversy, explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 19, 2024
Read Article All poker hands ranked worst to best
Category: FYI
FYI
All poker hands ranked worst to best
Stephen McCaugherty Stephen McCaugherty Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Robert Pershing Wadlow was once the tallest person on Earth, but how tall are we talking here?
Robert Wadlow at 19 years old
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
FYI
FYI
Robert Pershing Wadlow was once the tallest person on Earth, but how tall are we talking here?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Who is Max Azzarello? The man who set himself on fire in New York, explained
Category: FYI
FYI
News
News
Politics
Politics
Who is Max Azzarello? The man who set himself on fire in New York, explained
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 19, 2024
Read Article The 11 best Ben & Jerry’s flavors, ranked
A Ben & Jerry's ice cream container sits on the counter in one of their stores on September 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The state of Florida is reported to be ready to restrict purchases of Unilever PLC assets starting in late October after the company's Ben & Jerry's brand halted sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Category: FYI
FYI
The 11 best Ben & Jerry’s flavors, ranked
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Die Antwoord controversy, explained
Die Antwoord
Category: FYI
FYI
Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
The Die Antwoord controversy, explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 19, 2024
Read Article All poker hands ranked worst to best
Category: FYI
FYI
All poker hands ranked worst to best
Stephen McCaugherty Stephen McCaugherty Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Robert Pershing Wadlow was once the tallest person on Earth, but how tall are we talking here?
Robert Wadlow at 19 years old
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
FYI
FYI
Robert Pershing Wadlow was once the tallest person on Earth, but how tall are we talking here?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Who is Max Azzarello? The man who set himself on fire in New York, explained
Category: FYI
FYI
News
News
Politics
Politics
Who is Max Azzarello? The man who set himself on fire in New York, explained
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 19, 2024
Read Article The 11 best Ben & Jerry’s flavors, ranked
A Ben & Jerry's ice cream container sits on the counter in one of their stores on September 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The state of Florida is reported to be ready to restrict purchases of Unilever PLC assets starting in late October after the company's Ben & Jerry's brand halted sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Category: FYI
FYI
The 11 best Ben & Jerry’s flavors, ranked
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 19, 2024
Author
Josh Conrad
Josh Conrad is the Managing Editor at We Got This Covered and has been writing and editing for the site since 2021. When he's not busy penning one of numerous novels in progress, he can usually be found at the local bookstore, geeking out over the latest Marvel release, or shamelessly downing another iced coffee. He received his Bachelor's degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and is the biggest fan of Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain you will ever meet.
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.